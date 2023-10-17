A must See List : Top 18 Songs that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez wrote for each other

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have poured their emotions into songs throughout their on-and-off relationship since 2011. Here's the list on songs that they have written for each other

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, who have had a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship from 2011 to 2017, have turned their feelings and experiences into songs. Here's a list of the songs they've penned about each other and their relationship:

Top 18 Songs that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber wrote for each other

1. Love Will Remember (2013) -

Selena Gomez released this emotional track after their first major breakup in 2013, which even included a voicemail from Justin.

2. Bad Day (2013) -

Justin expressed their rough times in this song, acknowledging his role in the relationship's problems.

3. Nothing Like Us (2013) -

In this song, Justin reminded everyone of the good times they shared.

4. Nobody Does It Like You (2013) -

Selena's lyrics hinted at her attraction to Justin's bad boy image.

5. Come & Get It (2013) -

Many saw this song as an open invitation for Justin to return to her life.

6. Heartbreaker (2013) -

Justin wrote this track about heartbreak and shared his feelings on Twitter.

7. Forget Forever (2013) -

Selena appeared to reference their failed love in this song, singing about it being broken.

8. All That Matters (2013) -

Justin confirmed that Selena inspired this song during an interview, saying, "At that time, she was all that mattered."

9. Hold Tight (2013) -

Justin continued to express his feelings about Selena through this song.

10. The Heart Wants What It Wants (2014) -

Selena poured her complex emotions for Justin into this emotional track.

11. I Want You To Know (2015) -

A collaboration with Zedd, this song was thought by many to be about Justin.

12. Where Are Ü Now (2015) -

This emotional song about lost love appeared to be inspired by Selena.

13. Mark My Words (2015) -

Justin still seemed to be referencing a possible reconciliation with Selena in this track.

14. What Do You Mean? (2015) -

Justin focused on Selena's tendency to be inconsistent in this song.

15. Love Yourself (2015) -

Many believe this song is about Selena, referencing her Love Yourself First tattoo in Arabic.

16. Same Old Love (2015) -

Selena sang about a relationship filled with ups and downs, with lyrics hinting at apologies from Justin.

17. Sorry (2015) -

A song asking if it was too late to say sorry, coinciding with their recent reconnection.

18. Friends (2017) -

This track, questioning if it's possible to remain friends with an ex, was released right before Justin and Selena started hanging out again, sparking intrigue.

FAQs

Did Justin and Selena reunite?
Justin and Selena reunited for a short while in 2017
Who was Justin Bieber's first crush?
Caitlin Beadles was Justin Bieber's first crush
Is Selena Gomez in a relationship?
No, Selena is currently single
