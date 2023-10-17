A must See List : Top 18 Songs that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez wrote for each other
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have poured their emotions into songs throughout their on-and-off relationship since 2011. Here's the list on songs that they have written for each other
Key Highlight
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, who have had a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship from 2011 to 2017, have turned their feelings and experiences into songs. Here's a list of the songs they've penned about each other and their relationship:
Top 18 Songs that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber wrote for each other
1. Love Will Remember (2013) -
Selena Gomez released this emotional track after their first major breakup in 2013, which even included a voicemail from Justin.
2. Bad Day (2013) -
Justin expressed their rough times in this song, acknowledging his role in the relationship's problems.
3. Nothing Like Us (2013) -
In this song, Justin reminded everyone of the good times they shared.
4. Nobody Does It Like You (2013) -
Selena's lyrics hinted at her attraction to Justin's bad boy image.
5. Come & Get It (2013) -
Many saw this song as an open invitation for Justin to return to her life.
6. Heartbreaker (2013) -
Justin wrote this track about heartbreak and shared his feelings on Twitter.
7. Forget Forever (2013) -
Selena appeared to reference their failed love in this song, singing about it being broken.
8. All That Matters (2013) -
Justin confirmed that Selena inspired this song during an interview, saying, "At that time, she was all that mattered."
9. Hold Tight (2013) -
Justin continued to express his feelings about Selena through this song.
10. The Heart Wants What It Wants (2014) -
Selena poured her complex emotions for Justin into this emotional track.
11. I Want You To Know (2015) -
A collaboration with Zedd, this song was thought by many to be about Justin.
12. Where Are Ü Now (2015) -
This emotional song about lost love appeared to be inspired by Selena.
13. Mark My Words (2015) -
Justin still seemed to be referencing a possible reconciliation with Selena in this track.
14. What Do You Mean? (2015) -
Justin focused on Selena's tendency to be inconsistent in this song.
15. Love Yourself (2015) -
Many believe this song is about Selena, referencing her Love Yourself First tattoo in Arabic.
16. Same Old Love (2015) -
Selena sang about a relationship filled with ups and downs, with lyrics hinting at apologies from Justin.
17. Sorry (2015) -
A song asking if it was too late to say sorry, coinciding with their recent reconnection.
18. Friends (2017) -
This track, questioning if it's possible to remain friends with an ex, was released right before Justin and Selena started hanging out again, sparking intrigue.
ALSO READ: 'I don't know if I'm over it yet': When Justin Bieber expressed meeting Selena Gomez 5 years after break up
FAQs
Meet Nidhi, the Content Writer. She's loves weaving her word magic on everything that's trending in...