A must See List : Top 18 Songs that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez wrote for each other

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, who have had a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship from 2011 to 2017, have turned their feelings and experiences into songs. Here's a list of the songs they've penned about each other and their relationship:

Top 18 Songs that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber wrote for each other

1. Love Will Remember (2013) -

Selena Gomez released this emotional track after their first major breakup in 2013, which even included a voicemail from Justin.

2. Bad Day (2013) -

Justin expressed their rough times in this song, acknowledging his role in the relationship's problems.

3. Nothing Like Us (2013) -

In this song, Justin reminded everyone of the good times they shared.

4. Nobody Does It Like You (2013) -

Selena's lyrics hinted at her attraction to Justin's bad boy image.

5. Come & Get It (2013) -

Many saw this song as an open invitation for Justin to return to her life.

6. Heartbreaker (2013) -

Justin wrote this track about heartbreak and shared his feelings on Twitter.

7. Forget Forever (2013) -

Selena appeared to reference their failed love in this song, singing about it being broken.

8. All That Matters (2013) -

Justin confirmed that Selena inspired this song during an interview, saying, "At that time, she was all that mattered."

9. Hold Tight (2013) -

Justin continued to express his feelings about Selena through this song.

10. The Heart Wants What It Wants (2014) -

Selena poured her complex emotions for Justin into this emotional track.

11. I Want You To Know (2015) -

A collaboration with Zedd, this song was thought by many to be about Justin.

12. Where Are Ü Now (2015) -

This emotional song about lost love appeared to be inspired by Selena.

13. Mark My Words (2015) -

Justin still seemed to be referencing a possible reconciliation with Selena in this track.

14. What Do You Mean? (2015) -

Justin focused on Selena's tendency to be inconsistent in this song.

15. Love Yourself (2015) -

Many believe this song is about Selena, referencing her Love Yourself First tattoo in Arabic.

16. Same Old Love (2015) -

Selena sang about a relationship filled with ups and downs, with lyrics hinting at apologies from Justin.

17. Sorry (2015) -

A song asking if it was too late to say sorry, coinciding with their recent reconnection.

18. Friends (2017) -

This track, questioning if it's possible to remain friends with an ex, was released right before Justin and Selena started hanging out again, sparking intrigue.

