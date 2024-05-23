The Masked Singer Season 11: Who Won Between Goldfish and Gumball Taking Home the Golden Trophy?

The highly anticipated Season 11 finale of The Masked Singer where One Mask Takes It All! Season 11 culminates in the final two contestants — Gumball and Goldfish delivered exceptional performances of songs like, Latch, Heart of Glass, Renegade, and Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me before the winner is revealed.

The Masked Singer is an American reality singing competition television series that premiered on Fox on January 2, 2019. It is part of the Masked Singer franchise which originated from the South Korean version of the show King of Mask Singer which features celebrities singing songs while wearing head-to-toe costumes and face masks concealing their identities. Hosted by Nick Cannon, the program employs panelists who guess the celebrities' identities by interpreting clues provided to them throughout each season.

Goldfish and Gumball's showdown for The Masked Singer's finale

Goldfish and Gumball competed for the Golden Mask trophy on the May 22 Masked Singer finale, surviving 14 unmaskings to reach the final, with Gumball initiating the showdown.

“In my life, I’ve had to fight to be seen,” Gumball said in his clue package. “Imagine trying to do something thousands of times and only being successful a handful of them. And yet in Hollywood, that’s considered a victory. I’ve been on TV for almost two decades nonstop and yet, being here, I feel I’ve finally gotten to show who I really am.”

Gumball sang the song Latch by Disclosure featuring Sam Smith for his penultimate selection. “He sounds like a record,” judge Jenny McCarthy said.

The panel, including Ken Jeong, Rita Ora, and Robin Thicke, suggested Goldfish could be Jamie Dornan, Taran Killam, Derek Hough, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, James Marsden, or Jason Sudeikis.

“As a little girl, I was never really great at expressing myself,” Goldfish said in her clue package. “It’s not really something I grew up around. But lately, I have been on a journey of self-discovery, and being here, I’ve been able to express myself so freely. I come from a working-class family that has no connection to Hollywood whatsoever, so there’s no reason I should’ve made it. But I’m proof that with enough love, hard work and dedication, you can truly do anything.”

Goldfish revealed that she thought about herself as an actor first, but she couldn’t wait for her future child to watch her performances. She performed Blondie’s Heart of Glass. Each contestant returned for one more performance, for which Gumball selected Renegade by Styx.

“That performance was really about my folks,” Gumball explained. “I told you that they had been in a rock band but they never were able to pay the bills through their artistry, so they worked hard, 40, 60, 80 hours a week just to get to the weekend so they could do what they love and perform on stage. And I realize now why it was so special to them. Because I know tomorrow, I go back to my day job. This has been the time of my life and I’m so thankful.”

Goldfish wins the season 11 of The Masked Singer

For her final performance, Goldfish went with Elton John’s Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.

“This experience has been so incredible and so special for me and it really surprised me because not everybody knows what I actually do,” Goldfish said. “And the fact that you guys have all seen me, like truly seen me for what I love doing, really lights a fire under my little fish tail.”

Before the studio audience and panel voted for the winner, host Nick Cannon divulged one final clue that Gumball and Goldfish have been costars on camera before.

Then the judges and audience voted and Cannon announced Goldfish as the winner. “My heart is just bursting at the seams,” Goldfish said. “Thank you guys so much!"

That left Gumball to unmask first, and he turned out to be Ginny & Georgia star Scott Porter. “Who knew you could do what you do?” Cannon remarked.

Finally, Goldfish unmasked as High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens.

