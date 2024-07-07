‘Absolute Dream’: Halsey On Being Part Of Ti West’s Horror Film MaXXXine And Working With Mia Goth

Halsey recalls her bittersweet memories of working on MaXXXine!

The Without Me singer worked on the third and final instalment of one of the biggest horror franchises while navigating a massive health crisis. Amid her latest single release, she reflected on her “rollercoaster” time playing Tabby Martin in the slasher film.

Halsey on working with Mia Goth in Ti West’s MaXXXine

On Saturday, July 5, the Gasoline singer shared a post with behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the latest slasher horror and expressed her gratitude. “It was an absolute dream to be a part of this incredible cinematic universe,” she wrote.

Halsey—mom to 3-year-old Ender with ex-partner Alev Aydin—also praised the “unbelievable cast and crew” and director Ti West. She also mentioned her co-star and the lead scream queen of MaXXXine, calling her an “absolute icon.”

“I worked on this film during a rollercoaster time in my life, and I will always cherish the memories of this set,” she concluded the post. The pictures included one of her on the make-chair eating a chicken wing and a BTS shot of a scene with Goth, among other solo snaps.

When Halsey revealed her shocking lupus diagnosis

Halsey—born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane sent shockwaves amongst her fans and the music industry with her shocking revelation. On June 4, the singer shared a series of pictures of herself in the hospital undergoing treatment for lupus.

Halsey appeared frail as she rubbed her aching legs in an Instagram video. Simultaneously, she announced her latest album and captioned the post, “Long story short, I’m Lucky to be alive. Short story long, I wrote an album.”

“It means a lot to me and I love it,” she said about the album in a separate announcement post. The singer also released a surprise single titled Lucky, which she sampled from Britney Spears's song from her Oops I Did It Again album.

Gushing about the song, Halsey shared a video post with Lucky playing in the background. “When I was 5, it always felt like Britney was singing directly to me. 24 years later, these words hit different. Love you forever,” she wrote in the caption.