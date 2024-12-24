All We Know About The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3; From Anticipated Premiere To Cast

The Summer I Turned Pretty last gave its die-hard fans a look at its calming beach views in 2023. Since then, not much has been revealed about the series’ storyline. However, recent reports suggest the show might hit the TV screen soon with its next season.

According to a report by TV Insider, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 will arrive sometime in the summer months of 2025.

The report further states that The Summer I Turned Pretty is currently filming its third season in North Carolina, the same location used for Seasons 1 and 2.

This news comes as the series’ showrunner, Jenny Han, had recently teased some behind-the-scenes moments on her TikTok.

Talking about the cast, Prime Video had previously confirmed that Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno, who play Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah, respectively, will reprise their roles.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that Sean Kaufman and Rain Spencer will be back as well for Season 3, portraying the characters of Steven and Taylor.

The outlet also reported that the next season of the show will be the longest one, having a whopping 11 episodes. For those who might have forgotten, The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Season 1 had seven episodes, while Season 2 had 8.

As per Han, one amongst these 11 episodes will be a Christmas entry, as she had previously posted a decorated beach house of the cousins, Conrad and Jeremiah.

Sharing a post on Instagram, Han also wrote, “Can’t wait to spend Christmas in Cousins with you guys this summer.”

Han serves as a showrunner alongside Sarah Kucserka. The series is co-produced by Amazon MGM Studios and wiip.

