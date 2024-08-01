Prime Video Claims Rights For Upcoming Series Every Year After, Based On Romantic Novel; DEETS Inside

Every Year After, based on the best-selling novel by Carley Fortune, has been housed on Prime Video. The series adaptation of Every Summer After will add to the streamer’s collection of shows in the romance genre. The upcoming show continues the trends of projects like The Summer I Turned Pretty, Maxton Hall, The Idea of You, and many others, all based on popular novels. Every Year After has been ideated by the Hart of Dixie creator, Leila Gerstein.

According to the logline of the show, Every Year After can be defined as a “fun, sweeping, romantic story that asks the question, What if your first love actually was your soulmate?” The author of Every Summer After will come on board to executive produce the show.

To announce the series to the audience, the head of Amazon MGM Studios, Vernon Sanders, released a statement that read, “We are thrilled to bring the beautifully crafted story, Every Summer After, to our global Prime Video customers as Every Year After.”

It further stated, “Carley Fortune’s wildly successful book is the perfect blend of heartfelt nostalgia and poignant romance. With Leila Gerstein’s vision, the audience will go through an exploration of this remarkable narrative in a way that captures its essence and emotional depth.”

Every Summer After has been one of the best-selling novels in the United States and Canada for 14 consecutive weeks. The book has been translated into more than 30 languages and consumed by an audience across the globe.

Speaking of the series adaptation of her book, Fortune revealed that she looks forward to collaborating with Amazon Studios and premiering the show on Prime Video. The author claimed, “Every Summer After holds a very special place in my heart and in the hearts of readers all over the world who deeply connect with Sam and Percy’s love story.”

She continued, “I’m excited to partner with Amazon to take their journey even further—beyond the pages of the book, onto the screen, and into the hearts of audiences across the globe.”

The casting and plot details of the upcoming show will be announced by the makers shortly.

