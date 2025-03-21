All’s Fair: Kim Kardashian Looks Tense on Set of New Series Amid Kanye West’s Social Media Rant and Custody Battle

Kim Kardashian appeared tense while on the set of her new series. The reality star was spotted filming in Los Angeles earlier this week.

She was reportedly pictured on Tuesday on the set of All’s Fair, a legal drama created by her American Horror Story collaborator, Ryan Murphy.

Her tense demeanor comes amid recent social media rants by her former husband, Kanye West, who posted about her and several other celebrities.

The Can’t Tell Me Nothing rapper recently lashed out at his former collaborator and even Kim Kardashian in a post on X (formerly Twitter). On Thursday, Kanye West called out Future and Ty Dolla Sign, also mentioning his former touring mate, Kendrick Lamar.

In the same post, the Niggas in Paris artist referenced Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s children, allegedly prompting the celebrity couple to consider retaliation.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is reportedly seeking full custody of her four children with Kanye West. This comes amid the release of a new song featuring vocals from their daughter, North West, alongside the now-disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Ye recently posted a new album on X, featuring their son Saint. According to multiple sources who spoke to US Weekly, Kim Kardashian has been struggling with co-parenting amid Kanye West’s erratic public behavior.

An insider revealed, “She is in a very tough position when she really has to co-parent with him.” Another source added that Kim is increasingly concerned about Kanye’s actions and their impact on their children.

Kim Kardashian shares four children with the rapper, 47: North, 11; Saint, 8; Chicago, 6; and Psalm, 5.