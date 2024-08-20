Amazing Race’s Shana Wall Files A Lawsuit Claiming To Have Swallowed Plastic Shards From In-Flight Drink

Shana Wall, 51, who famously appeared in Amazing Race claimed that she had a drink served to her during her travel in flight, which had shards of plastic. Wall has now filed a lawsuit in regard to the same matter.

As per People magazine, the 51-year-old has filed a lawsuit against American Airlines in Manhattan Supreme Court on August 19 (Monday). Wall was a passenger on the aforementioned flight from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to Rome on May 1.

As per the outlet, the filings state that she was given a drink in a glass containing “broken plastic and shards,” which were ingested by the plaintiff and resulted in, “injury to her throat, esophagus, vocal chords, and digestive system."

The complaint also claims that the reality TV star was not able to work due to severe and “permanent personal injuries.” The complaint alleged that Wall was, “caused to be sick, sore, lame and disabled; was confined to home and bed; was caused to sustain a loss of enjoyment of life; she became incapacitated from the duties of her occupation, sustaining wage and economic loss.”

The 51-year-old had shared pictures from her getaway to Italian wineries on her social media after the flight she took on May 1.

The complaint also mentioned that American Airlines had an obligation to provide food and beverages that were safe and uncontaminated for consumption. The lawsuit alleges that the airline was aware, either directly or indirectly, of the hazardous and unsafe conditions. Currently, the Amazing Race alum is pursuing unspecified damages from the airline, as reported by the publication.

The issues with airline food have been increasing in recent times. This time it was with American Airlines, back in July Delta Airlne’s name came in the headlines as a flight flying from Amsterdam to Detroit was diverted to the JFK airport as a result of serving food that had gone bad to its passengers.

United Airlines was sued by a family after their 6-year-old child was injured after being burned with “unreasonably hot” food which slid from a faulty tray table onto the child’s lap. This incident happened in February. In 2023, the British Airways flight’s food was spoiled as they did not refrigerate it. Because of this, the passengers were served food from a local KFC outlet, which was brought into the flight before boarding by the flight crew.

