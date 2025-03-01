American Horror Story Icon Jessica Lange Responds to Rumors of a Comeback: 'Oh Christ...'

Jessica Lange shuts down even the distant possibility of reprising her role in American Horror Story (AHS). The King Kong actress first appeared in the horror anthology in 2011.

The Oscar-winning actress vehemently ruled out a return to AHS when questioned whether she would be featured in the 13th season. She gave a direct answer, putting an end to all speculations and hopes.

It has been more than a decade since she last played the significant character Constance Langdon. Lange has no intention of going back, she explained.

During the premiere of Long Day’s Journey Into Night at the Glasgow Film Festival, Lange told an Irish radio station, "Oh Christ, no. I haven’t done it for more than 10 years, 12 years. So no, I’m not doing it."

There have been several rumors about Season 13 potentially being the show's last installment but Lange wasn't shaken by that upon learning it from the interviewer.

When questioned whether she would even consider coming back if approached, she gave a firm and straightforward answer. The reporter asked the Oscar-winning actress, "If they asked you back, would you come back?"

Lange replied in a heartbeat, "No."

The Feud: Bette and Joan star reprised her role as Constance Langdon in two episodes of Season 8 in 2018. She also starred as Sister Jude Martin in Season 2 of the show, as Fiona Goode in Season 3, and as Elsa Marsi in Season 4.

Advertisement

Jessica Lange won two Emmy awards and received three more nominations for her contributions to the American Horror Story series.