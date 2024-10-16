50 Cent Promises 'Unforgettable Experience' As He Announces His First-Ever Las Vegas Residency; DEETS

50 Cent surely knows how to make it big. The rapper can add another achievement in his career as he is set to perform for his first-ever Las Vegas Residency by the end of this year and at the start of the next year.

According to People magazine, the rapper rolled out this exciting announcement of his 50 Cent: In Da Club, which will occur for six days at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. It will also consist of a special performance on the New Year’s Eve.

As per the publication, 50 Cent shared a statement saying, “I always bring the energy, and Las Vegas is the perfect spot to create an unforgettable experience for my fans.”

The Baby By Me vocalist added, “We’re talking big production, surprises, and the ultimate New Year’s Eve party for my Vegas residency.” The shows will commence on December 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31, 2024 along with January 3 and 4, 2025.

As per his press release, fans can expect to get hit with nostalgia as the acclaimed rapper will perform his well-known hits including Candy Shop, In Da Club, P.I.M.P, 21 Questions, and many more.

In his glorious decades-long career as a rap mogul and an entrepreneur, he has achieved it all. This is yet another example that he is flawless while juggling both of his professions and being successful with them too.

Back in September, he appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Cobert and talked about his decision to maintain his single status and his choice to opt for celibacy,

He said, “Listen, when you calm down you can focus," adding, "I've been good to me." He further said that he did not want a marriage filled with complications with someone who was a part of it for the cash. Talking about his single status, he expressed about being “safe” and not being a “happy hostage.” The artist shared, “I’m here. I’m free," He talked about making some mistakes except that one.

Many people online appreciate his candidness and the unabashed opinion that he is never afraid to share. Many of his fans circulate clips showing off this side of him on social media and praise him for this nature.

