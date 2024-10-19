Andrew Garfield's Chicken Shop Date Episode Goes Viral As Internet Believes Amelia Dimoldenberg Is 'Definitely The One For Him'

Andrew Garfield and Amelia Dimoldenberg are once again in the headlines for their through-the-ceiling chemistry. The good news this time is that their cheeky interaction is longer instead of brief red-carpet exchanges.

The two enjoyed an 11-minute date on the former’s viral show, Chicken Shop Date, and the episode, released on Friday, October 18, is rightfully being termed the best rom-com of the year. Dimoldenberg starts the date by telling the Spider-Man star, “Don’t do anything weird like bring out a ring or get down on one knee or like—I'm not in the mood today. Just so we’re clear.” They then proceed to discuss their history, with Garfield saying, “Can we agree there’s a bit of a curse on this?” He acknowledges that there’s definitely a vibe between them.

Dimoldenberg agrees, saying sassily, “Yeah, it’s been vibey to the point where you’ve been avoiding me for two years because the vibes were too much for you to handle.” He pleads guilty.

After both Garfield and Dimoldenberg express their surprise over finally getting to sit down for a date, fake or not, the former proceeds to ask the show host what might’ve happened if there weren’t cameras filming and microphones recording them. “If this wasn’t here, do you think we’d actually go on a date? Do you think it’s f***ed up, the fact that we could have actually gone on a date at some point maybe?” the actor asks.

She plays hard to get while Garfield asserts, “I actually believe maybe we could’ve without all of this.”

We were definitely giggling and kicking our feet while watching the episode, and to be fair to our readers, we have attached the video below. Fan reactions expressing thoughts like, “I’m supposed to believe they're not a thing???” follow next.

Advertisement

“After Emma Stone, she’s definitely the one for him man i’m not even exaggerating when i say i want andrew and amelia to happen so bad at this point like these clips are making me wanna root for them even more. their chemistry is insane as it can actually be felt through screen,” one excited fan wrote.

“the chicken shop date was andrew legitimately asking date questions and trying to get to know amelia and you’re expecting me to be normal about this???” another added. And to answer their question, no, we don’t expect you to be normal about this, friend. Because we certainly are not.

“‘this is called flirting, amelia! this is called flirting!’ andrew is insane,” a third X user expressed, while a fourth netizen added, “the whole chicken shop date being andrew and amelia discussing the logistics of them dating and im supposed to believe they're not a thing???”

Advertisement

More reactions below:

Garfield’s appearance on Chicken Shop Date comes amid the October 11 release of his film We Live In Time with Florence Pugh. It is also noteworthy that he recently split from his spiritual reader girlfriend, Kate Tomas.

ALSO READ: Will Andrew Garfield Return As Spider-Man? Find Out As Actor Blurts Out Conditions For Donning The Suit Again