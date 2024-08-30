Angelina Jolie Remembers Being 'Terribly Nervous' To Make Her Singing Debut In Maria, Reveals How Her Sons Supported Her

Angelina Jolie wowed the Venice Film Festival with a trailer of her latest flick, Maria. Speaking at a press conference before the screening of the film on Thursday, August 29, the screen icon described her experience in transforming into the operatic soprano Maria Callas. She said she realized that she could be quite nervous but had to overcome this by getting encouragement from friends and family.

"I was terribly nervous; I spent almost seven months training," said Jolie, 49. "My first time singing, I remember being so nervous. My sons were there and they helped to block the door [so] that nobody else was coming in, and I was shaky."

She also talked about how Pablo Larraín helped her and began with her performing in a modest scene before taking her to perform at La Scala. "And [director Pablo Larraín], in his decency, started me in a small room and ended me in La Scala," she added. "So he gave me time to grow. I was frightened to live up to [Callas]."

When asked what her favorite song was and if she had one for karaoke, she chuckled, "I didn't sing before this [movie] so I haven't done karaoke, but now maybe I have a few!"

Maria offers a detailed account of the behind-the-scenes and key moments of the life of one of the legendary opera singers, Maria Callas. Director Pablo Larraín, who has previously explored biopics like Spencer with Kristen Stewart and Jackie with Natalie Portman, is back again, intending to depict the extraordinary journey of Callas with Jolie in the lead role.

Larraín, 48, said that he was happy to work on the project and he added that he wants Maria to tell the extraordinary story of Callas to the whole world. He attributed it to a good script by Steven Knight, the efforts of everyone in the cast and the crew, and of course, Jolie’s zeal and passion toward the production of this movie.

Maria will mark Jolie’s return to the big screen after last starring in 2021's superhero flick Eternals. Earlier this year, Jolie expressed her joy when the superhero movie was in production and even discussed it with her children. In September 2023, she described herself as ‘in transition’ and slightly unanchored to Vogue magazine, admitting she had not felt like a normal person for years.

At the press conference in Venice on Thursday, she commented that she probably would spend more time with her family currently, but she’s grateful for the opportunity to be involved in the creative process. “I have had to be more at home for the last years, and in that time, I have been more thankful for the chance to be in this industry,” Jolie said.

The Venice Film Festival is scheduled from August 28 through September 7.

