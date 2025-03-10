Anna Kendrick 'Never Want to Work' With Blake Lively Again Amid Justin Baldoni Feud? Another Simple Favor Director Reveals

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick marked their appearance on the red carpet ahead of the SXSW premiere of their upcoming movie and the sequel to the hit 2018 film, Another Simple Favor.

As the actresses walked into the venue, the rumors claimed that the duo was uncomfortable with each other throughout the event. However, the director, Paul Feige, cleared the air and addressed the speculations about the rift between the movie stars.

Previously, the YouTuber, Melanie King, shared a picture of the actresses on X, alleging that Lively was "terrified to walk the carpet" and Kendrick "never wants to work with [Lively] again.”

Meanwhile, during the question-answer session of the event, the filmmaker, who was present with both the film leads, stated, "Um, you’re wrong." The actresses too addressed the rumors of locking horns on the sets of the film.

The mother of four claimed that it was the “best” feeling getting together with her A Simple Favor co-star again. Kendrick. too gave a little “Oh, you know” while interacting with the audience.

As for Lively, the Age of Adeline star marked her first public interaction amid an ongoing legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni. Though the actress posed for the cameras on the red carpet, she skipped giving interviews to the media portals.

As for Another Simple Favor, the sequel will showcase the return of Emily Nelson into the lives of Stephanie Smothers. For the plot of the film, the official synopsis reads, “Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.”

Another Simple Favor will be available to stream on Prime Video from May 1.