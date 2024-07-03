‘Another Trip Around The Sun’: Lindsay Lohan Celebrates 38th Birthday With A Radiant Selfie

Hollywood's beauty Lindsay Lohan turned 38 years old and celebrated another year of life. “Another trip around the sun,” the former child star began in her Instagram caption to a smiling selfie on Tuesday, July 2. “Grateful for every moment and cherishing every second of everyday and all of the beautiful things life has to offer. Feeling blessed. Thank you for all of the lovely birthday wishes" She added.

Her radiant smile in the selfie, posing in a backdrop in front of a hedge wall filled with green leaves, perfectly offsetting her signature red hair was all that her fans and followers needed to light up their day. Several of them left some sweet wishes for the star.

Lindsay Lohan opened up about embracing motherhood as she turned 38

Lohan appeared on Good Morning America and spilled some beans on how being a mother changed her life. She welcomed her son Luai with her husband Bader Shammas last summer.

"I'm so grateful for every moment of it, just every second," she said. "Every morning waking up and running to grab my son and just looking at him and when he looks me back in the eyes, I'm going to get emotional. It's just the most beautiful. I'm just so grateful every day," she added.

Furthermore, she also reflected on how time moves so fast and hence she had learned to cherish every moment and take time for herself.

Lindsay Lohan on doing Freak Friday 2

In an interview with Nightline that aired on Saturday, June 29, the actress said that recently returning to Walt Disney Studios to begin filming Freaky Friday 2 has made her feel “like a kid again.” The celebrated actress was 16 when she starred in the 2003 family comedy Freaky Friday alongside Jamie Lee Curtis.

The storyline of Freaky Friday originates from Mary Rodgers' 1972 novel. Over the years, Disney adapted the novel into films, including versions starring Jodie Foster and the late Barbara Harris in 1976 and another rendition in 1995 featuring Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffman. However, the rendition starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis proved to be the most lucrative, grossing $160 million in box office revenue upon its release in 2003.

Other than the anticipated sequel, Lohan’s latest movie, Irish Welish, will be released on Netflix on March 15. It is her second Netflix movie, following 2022’s Falling for Christmas.

