How did Martin Scorsese’s ‘bang on’ advice help Neeraj Ghaywan with Homebound’s screenplay? Find out

Neeraj Ghaywan’s first feature film, Masaan, was screened at the Cannes Film Festival. Ten years later, he headed to the prestigious event again with Homebound. The movie even has the name of Martin Scorsese attached to it as the executive producer. Neeraj recently shared how the acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker’s ‘bang on’ advice helped him with the screenplay.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Neeraj Ghaywan was asked about his collaboration with Martin Scorsese for Homebound. In response, he shared that Scorsese gave him detailed feedback over email. “Because he started out on the script, and he advised me to shave off a lot of the exposition,” he continued.

Ghaywan admitted that writing a full screenplay for the first time was a bit overwhelming, as he had a lot he wanted to express. He revealed that Scorsese also told him to limit some storylines that might distract from the main plot. “Those points were really bang on because it helped me, like, pave the screenplay,” he added.

Neeraj Ghaywan mentioned that even during the editing process, Martin Scorsese gave him great advice on how to make the film shorter and more focused. The Masaan director said it was sometimes hard to believe that someone like Scorsese was actually talking about his movie. Neeraj was happy that this collaboration took place. He also shared that, like producer Karan Johar, he still hadn’t fully processed the experience.

Earlier, the makers of Homebound released Martin Scorsese’s statement in which he revealed how he came on board. It read, “I have seen Neeraj's first film Masaan in 2015 and I loved it, so when Mélita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project of his second film, I was curious. I loved the story, the culture and was willing to help. Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that's a significant contribution to Indian cinema. I am glad the movie is an official selection at Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year.”

Homebound stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa in pivotal roles.

