Captain America Brave New World: Anthony Mackie Carries On Chris Evans’ Legacy; See His Rise From Falcon to MCU's Leading Hero

Anthony Mackie captured hearts in Avengers: Endgame (2019) with a single line: 'On your left'—a journey that took off in 2014. Now, a decade later, he shifts from Steve Rogers' left to the center stage in Captain America: Brave New World, which arrives in theaters on 14 February 2025.

Mackie's road to becoming a symbol from a sidekick began with Avengers: Endgame when Chris Evans's aged Steve Rogers chose Sam Wilson to be his successor and handed over his iconic shield. In 2014, Mackie entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a virtuous war veteran, Sam, who later took flight as the Falcon in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

As Falcon soared high with his mechanical wings and unique aerial combat style, Mackie's role in the MCU expanded into Steve's most trusted ally and an immediate fan favorite. Through the years, he battled with the Avengers and against some of them as well (Team Cap), earning himself the status of a great hero.

With his unshakeable moral sense and leadership abilities, being a sidekick wasn't simply enough as he returned as the lead alongside Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021). The series delved into Sam's inner conflict with the heavy responsibility of the vibranium shield and the social implications of being the Black Captain America.

At the end of the series, Sam embraced his new role, wearing a new suit that incorporated Falcon's wings and Cap's shield. His rise was not merely about becoming a superhero moniker—it was about continuing a legacy.

Since his MCU debut, the 8 Mile actor has starred in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel Studios: Assembled, and What If...? leading up to his own stand-alone movie.

Advertisement

Now, Anthony Mackie's Captain America: Brave New World finds Sam Wilson clashing with President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross or the Red Hulk, played by Harrison Ford in cinemas everywhere on February 14, 2025.