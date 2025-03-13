Anthony Mackie Reveals How Eminem's Rap Battle in 8 Mile Got Personal: 'I'm Gonna Fight This…’

Anthony Mackie recently revealed that Eminem drew from his own life to craft the now-iconic rap battle diss in 8 Mile. Mackie portrayed Papa Doc in the 2002 film directed by Curtis Hanson.

During his March 11 appearance on The Pivot Podcast, the 46-year-old reflected on his experience filming the drama with Eminem, 52. The rapper starred as aspiring Detroit emcee Jimmy Smith Jr., aka B-Rabbit, while Mackie played Papa Doc, the leader of the rival Free World crew.

Mackie was impressed by the Rap God artist's creativity and recalled a moment on set when Eminem approached him. The rapper felt their on-screen feud lacked authenticity and suggested they dig deeper to make it more convincing.

"We're doing the movie and you know Eminem is just such a brilliant dude. We’re on set one day, and he’s like, ‘Yo, it don’t make sense we’re beefing,’" Mackie recounted.

Em then told him, "I need something on you."

Marshall asked Mackie to share personal details to make the rap battle scenes more authentic. Following an hours-long discussion, Mackie revealed personal aspects of his life—unaware that Eminem would use them in the film’s climax.

The next day, during the final rap battle scene, Mackie was caught off guard. Eminem’s freestyle portrayed Papa Doc as a private school brat from a stable home, but Mackie quickly realized the insults were aimed at him, not just his character. His visibly angry reaction in the scene, he admitted, was completely real.

Mackie quickly realized, “You’re talking about me, not Clarence!” He thought, “This has nothing to do with the character.”

Despite the shock, he couldn’t help but admire Eminem’s genius. Joking about the moment, the Captain America: Brave New World star said, “You’re an a——, Eminem! I was ready to fight him. I was like, ‘Yes, my parents are still married!’”

8 Mile was Mackie’s first film after graduating from Juilliard in 2001. The movie, which also starred Brittany Murphy, Mekhi Phifer, Michael Shannon, and Kim Basinger became a cultural landmark. Eminem’s original soundtrack for the film, Lose Yourself, won an Oscar for Best Original Song in 2003.

Years later, Anthony Mackie took on the role of Tupac Shakur in Notorious (2009), crediting his Juilliard training for giving him the range to tackle such diverse characters.