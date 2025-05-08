Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Go Red Carpet Official But It's NOT For Met Gala; Check Out Couple's Stylish Appearance

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have officially gone public as a couple, making their first red carpet appearance. Jenner recently walked the Met Gala 2025 blue carpet sans her boyfriend Chalamet.

On May 7, at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome, the A Complete Unknown star was honored for his recent acting performances. Chalamet and Jenner have been dating since 2023, and only recently publicly made their red carpet debut. The outing was a milestone in their two-year romance as they posed for photographers at Cinecittà Studios, per People.

Chalamet became the man of the hour as he received the David for Cinematic Excellence, making the evening even more special for the couple. The two wore an all-black outfit. Chalamet, 29, opted for a velvet suit complete with a boutonniere, as his signature wavy locks were styled in a sleek updo.

Jenner, 27, wore a bodycon embossed Schiaparelli dress from the Fall/Winter 2025 collection. It featured a deep plunging neckline for an attractive and sophisticated look. Her accessories gave the look a surrealist twist: mismatched Schiaparelli earrings paired with a gold-embroidered velvet clutch. Her bun, slicked back, highlighted the intricate details of her jewelry.

Before the ceremony, Jenner posted a selfie on her Instagram Stories. She highlighted a blemish and showed followers a close-up of her glam, playfully teasing her skin while highlighting her neckline. "I have a new pimple friend that wanted to hangout tonight," she wrote.

Kylie Jenner has been publicly supporting Timothée Chalamet during the award season, attending several events with him, such as the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs, and the Oscars. However, this was the first time the couple walked the red carpet together holding hands, publicly reaffirming their relationship status.

