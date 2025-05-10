Kylie Jenner Is Still Mourning Late Friend Jesus Guerrero 2 Months After Hairstylist's Sudden Death: 'Think About You...'

Kylie Jenner remains in mourning about the death of her long-term hairstylist and close personal friend, Jesus Guerrero, two months following his unexpected death aged 34.

On May 8, Jenner posted some moving Instagram Stories remembering Guerrero. In one shot, she's seen with Guerrero as they make pizzas with Stormi, Kylie's daughter. Captioning the image, Jenner said she thinks about him "every day."

"Think about u every day," Jenner wrote on the photo of the three of them on Instagram.

Another photo captures Jenner with Guerrero and her longtime makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, where she captioned referring to them as "my family." A mirror selfie depicted the three in a casual moment, emphasizing the intimate relationship they shared. Guerrero appeared in other slides sitting outside at an outdoor dining table, and arm-in-arm walking with Jenner down a city street.

Guerrero's family announced the news of his passing on February 23 through Instagram Stories. Two days later, Jenner shared a heartfelt tribute, reminiscing about almost a decade of their friendship.

She referred to Guerrero as a wellspring of light, love, comfort, and strength, whose presence guided her through life's toughest days. She referred to him as a true artist whose impact would endure.

"Jesus was more than my friend — he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support," Jenner captioned the past, adding, "I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter."

As reported by one of People's sources at the time, Jenner was greatly devastated by his death, referring to the loss as a shocking setback. The source further stated that she was providing emotional and monetary assistance to Guerrero's family.

Guerrero's family subsequently updated the GoFundMe page initially started to cover funeral costs. They posted that Jenner had paid those expenses and stepped in to provide more help, per People.

The cause of death has not been revealed yet. Jesus Guerrero continued to work with Kylie Jenner and other celebrities, such as Jennifer Lopez, even traveling abroad, during the months leading up to his death.

