Are Scott Disick and Chloe Bartoli back together? Here’s what we know

Scott Disick appears to be on good terms with a former flame he once dated before keeping up with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian. Disick was spotted at the beach in St. Barts on Wednesday with ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli, a celebrity stylist he first dated in 2006. In photos shared by Page Six, Disick and Bartoli could be seen going for a dip together before taking a stroll in the sand and driving off in a white convertible.

Are Scott Disick and Chloe Bartoli back together?

On Wednesday, December 27, reality TV personality Scott Disick set the internet abuzz with romance rumors about his infamous ex-girlfriend, Chloe Bartoli. Disick and Bartoli, who dated in 2006, were photographed at what appeared to be a beach date in St. Barts, taking a swim together and getting cozy on the shore. Both couldn’t contain their smiles as they took a relaxing plunge in the clear blue waters, staying close to each other as they splashed around.

Scott Disick stripped down to his dark green swim trunks for the swim, accessorizing with a gold chain and black shades. And Chloe Bartoli was sported wearing a pink-and-black string bikini, complementing it with layered silver necklaces and aviator-style sunglasses. Once they were out of the water, the celebrity stylist covered up in a black dress while Disick threw on a plain shirt. They carried drinks in their hands as they chatted with each other, with Bartoli even leaning closer to Disick’s ears as she spoke to him.

The duo have a long history, staying close even after their breakup and throughout Disick’s on-off relationship with the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian. Rumors of an affair swirled in July 2015 when Disick and Bartoli were caught cuddling on a lounge chair, massaging each other, sipping wine, and feeding each other pasta, just as Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to their third child. Shortly afterward, Kardashian and Disick broke up for good.

Why did Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian break up?

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s relationship is history. Disick is still on good terms with the rest of her family, and he currently stars in their Hulu show, The Kardashians. After a tumultuous on-and-off romance, Disick and Kourtney permanently split, and she once revealed what the real reason was behind their breakup.

During the 2021 Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion special, Kourtney Kardashian admitted to Andy Cohen that Disick’s drug abuse was the deal-breaker. She said, “The infidelity — I only knew about it at the end — so, I think the substance abuse was the deal breaker.” Scott owned up to his mistakes at the time as well, saying, “I don’t want to make any excuses for my behavior. I definitely wouldn’t have done these things sober, but it was all wrong. I just thought it was normal, to be honest.”

Though Kris Jenner was one of Disick’s biggest supporters, the momager once confessed on Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she was concerned about her daughter’s relationship with the Talentless founder. However, Disick vowed at the time that he would never disrespect Kourtney by cheating on her. “I have serious doubts about Scott,” Kris Jenner said in the episode that aired in 2007. “I found out he’s cheating on Kourtney, and as her mom, I want to tell her, but I don’t know how.”

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian went on to break up, then reconcile multiple times over the years. They first split in 2008 but rekindled their love the following year. In 2009, Kourtney revealed that she and Disick hooked up, resulting in her first pregnancy. However, in 2010, they called it quits again because Kourtney noticed how rageful Disick would become whenever he drank too much. After five additional years together, Kourtney and Disick officially split in 2015 after he was accused of cheating again. During a Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode at the time, Kourtney admitted that she was on the verge of a mental breakdown.

“I can’t believe that this is where my life is right now,” Kourtney admitted. “I’ve worked so hard to keep this family together. It just makes me sad for the kids. He’s not being a good partner for me. I could never rely on him for one single thing, and I don’t want to show my kids that that’s OK. I love Scott, but I’ve been dealing with this for so long that it’s definitely not good for me. At this point, I’m really just trying to focus on me and the kids and make them the priority.”

