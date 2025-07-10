Are Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara Dating? Everything We Know About Their Relationship Status

Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara are creating a buzz on the Internet, as they sparked the speculation of being together romantically. The duo hung out on a superyacht, and the Modern Family actress particularly took the seat next to Brady. She also shared pictures with Brady from the night, as the pair was joined by J. Baldvin, who came in to say hi.

In addition to the rumored couple, the event was also attended by Martha Stewart, Kendall Jenner, Naomi Campbell, Kate Hudson, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Anitta, Tessa Thompson and one of Tom's former flings, Irina Shayk.

While the fans have been describing Brady and the actress’ togetherness as a “summer romance,” the sources close to the two revealed that it is more like a fling.

Are Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara together?

While various media reports said Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara were enjoying their time together romancing through the summer, an insider claimed that it would not be apt to call it “dating” or “romance” as for now, they are nothing more than a fling.

For how long will the actress and the athlete’s fling last? Nobody knows. But, as Brady’s fans know, the football quarterback has not been in a single serious relationship since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

Previously, Tom was linked with Sydney Sweeney after the duo was seen getting chatty in Venice, at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding.

The pair also danced through the night at the wedding party. An insider shared with the media portal that Brady was the life of the celebrations and enjoyed every minute with the guests like Orlando Bloom, Kim Kardashian, and others.

Currently, Tom Brady is spending his time in Europe. As for the Grisdela actress, she also made a stop in Ibiza recently. Will Sofia Vergara and Brady head for a serious relationship in the future? Only time will tell.

