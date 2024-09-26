Are We Getting John Wick Spinoff Focused On Halle Berry’s Sofia? Learn As Moonfall Star Has THIS To Say

Halle Berry has stunned us with her performance in X-Men as Strom and then in the DC movie Catwoman, but her most recent action-packed film John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum happens to be the one that had a great impact on moviegoers.

Shedding light on her character, the Moonfall actress opened up, discussing if the audience will ever see a spinoff around Sophia. Berry played the character of Sophia in the 2019 movie, who helps Keanu Reeves’ John Wick in many ways.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress from The Union stated, "Yeah I wish that storyline would have happened, but that's not the route they went [in John Wick: Chapter 4].”

Further during the interview where she was seen prompting her latest horror entry Never Let Go, Berry added that she thinks a story around Sophia would be “cool” to watch and be part of.

“We talked about it, that's for sure. We seeded it in John Wick: Chapter 3, and we've talked about a spin-off with Lionsgate that could potentially happen,” the Kingsman: The Golden Circle actress went on to tease.

She then also mentioned that the studios need to hit the production soon with Sophia’s spinoff, reiterating that the project would “potentially happen.”

Showing her interest in the role and the story, the Cloud Atlas actress added that she loves that universe, as well as the character of John Wick.

While it is certainly not clear whether we will have our eyes on a spinoff that would focus on Sophia’s character, we are still in for a treat.

The fans who are die-hards of John Wick are already enjoying the tale from The Continental, streaming it on Peacock. Meanwhile, a trailer of Ballerina is right on its way. Ballerina is another highly anticipated John Wick spinoff, which will star Ana De Armas.

Moreover, fans of Baba Yaga are still desperate to know if their beloved assassin is still alive after the events of John Wick: Chapter 4.

Halle Berry was seen alongside The Matrix star in John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum. She was shown to help John Wick while he had become an excommunicado, officially. Being on the run from the High Table, Berry shows Wick a way to survive.

The fact that Halle Berry’s Sophia had survived the events of the third installment of John Wick, it has made her fans much more eager to watch Berry back in action in the highly acclaimed action franchise.

