Ariana Madix Has Another Lawsuit on Her Hands After Getting Sued By Ex Tom Sandoval; Details Here

Ariana Madix is in a new legal battle. She has also been in a legal battle with her former partner Tom Sandoval after the man accused her of invading his privacy by raping into his phone to watch explicit videos of Raquel Leviss.

Meanwhile, Madix and her Vanderpump Rules colleague Katie Maloney are walking a similar route to have been alleged of failing to honour a business deal concerning the sandwich shop called Something About Her. The legal documents came into the possession of TMZ and were released them to the public to reveal the events that transpired in the lawsuit.

Sandwich shop partnership goes sour in legal battle

Executive and chef Penny Davidi Borsuk, the COO and Director of Culinary at the West Hollywood-based sandwich shop Something About Her, is suing Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney. According to Borsuk, Madix and Maloney never made the requisite payment as agreed from the business transaction.

Based on the lawsuit, Borsuk struck a 10 per cent partnership deal with the duo in June of 2023 to help them in the development of the shop. She contends that she actively participated in the operations including filing trademarks for the business.

The contract signed by the two parties provided that Borsuk would be paid $7,500 every month up to January when she was allegedly to be paid $10,000 monthly. However, to date, Borsuk claims that both Madix and Maloney have denied that such a deal was ever made, resulting in her suing them for the monies she believes she is entitled to.

This restaurant opened in May and serves products such as grilled cheese, peanut butter and jelly, smoked turkey with sourdough, and ciabatta with burrata.

Tom's tumultuous tapes: Sandoval sues Madix over raunchy videos

Recently, Tom Sandoval filed a lawsuit against Ariana Madix. Sandoval claims that Madix watched videos containing raunchy clips of Leviss on his phone without his consent. In the filing, Sandoval alleges that Madix not only viewed these videos but also reproduced them and disseminated the reproductions to Leviss and other third parties.

The lawsuit states that Madix accessed the footage on March 1, 2023, the same day she discovered Sandoval's affair with Leviss, which had been ongoing for months.

Following the lawsuit, Sandoval deactivated his Instagram account. However, fans continued to criticize him in the comments on the official Instagram account for Schwartz & Sandy’s bar.

In response to the legal action, Madix posted a photo of the Vanderpump Rules cast on Instagram and covered Sandoval’s face with a sticker that read, "Well done."

Leviss’ lawsuit adds drama to Madix and Sandoval’s bitter split

The dramatic breakup between Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, known as Scandoval, made headlines in March 2023 when Madix ended her nine-year relationship with Sandoval after discovering his affair with Raquel Leviss.

The fallout from their breakup has continued to unfold on Bravo cameras, despite Leviss, the former pageant queen, not returning for Season 11 of the show.

In February, Leviss sued both Madix and Sandoval, accusing them of revenge porn, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and invasion of privacy, among other claims. She also alleged that Sandoval filmed her without her consent.

