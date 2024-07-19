Ariana Madix Trolls Ex Tom Sandoval Amid Their Show Getting An Emmy Awards Nomination; See Here

Ariana Madix is not letting it go yet. The TV star, who recently endured intense heartbreak following her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal, trolled him with a sneaky attempt on her social media.

Madix congratulated the Vanderpump Rules cast for earning an Emmy nomination by putting up a promo shot that featured all the members of this season, even ex-Sandoval. To avoid that, she made a special effort to hide her ex’s face on the public display.

Ariana Madix throws shade on ex-Tom Sandoval

With the Emmy nominations rolling out on Wednesday, Vanderpump Rules was lucky enough to land one for an outstanding unstructured reality program, per Page Six. Much like any cast member, Ariana Madix, 38, was overjoyed and congratulated her co-stars for the achievement.

She shared a promo shot of the VPR cast on her Instagram story but slapped a purple and gold medal sticker on her ex-Tom Sandoval that covered him entirely. The sticker text read, “well done,” while Madix penned, “congratulations to everyone at @evolutionmedia @bravotv and to everyone who makes this show great!”

The move was evidently inspired by the DWTS alum’s hate for her ex, also with Sandoval filing a lawsuit against her only a day before the Emmy nomination. To top that, Madix also put up a relatable song, Taylor Swift’s I Can Do It With a Broken Heart on the story, further hinting at her breakup.

Why did Tom Sandoval sue Ariana Madix after months of their breakup?

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval’s messy breakup after nine years of dating vaulted as one of the biggest scandals of Bravo reality. The latter was caught red-handed after Madix found explicit videos of him and co-star Rachel Leviss on his phone. The mishap was featured in the Season 10 finale of VPR and launched the infamous Scandoval that painted Sandoval and Leviss as the reality villains.

Now, after months of their breakup, Sandoval is still not at peace as he filed a lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend for violating his privacy by snooping into his phone and making copies of the explicit videos without his “authorization” or consent, per the source. This also marks the first legal filing in VPR’s history.

The reality stars' attorneys have issued fiery statements for the case to be resolved. Jordan Susman, representing Ariana Madix, called Sandoval an “abhorrent” who continues to torment her following his committed infidelity. “For Mr. Sandoval to go from begging Ms. Madix for forgiveness to blaming her for his wrongdoing speaks for itself,” the attorney stated, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, Sandoval’s attorney, Matthew Geragos explained that the lawsuit was filed to ensure a “fair” share of responsibility taken by both the parties involved. His troubles seem to have escalated as Leviss also filed a lawsuit against him in February for filming the FaceTime video without her consent.

With all three former co-stars filing lawsuits against each other, it has resulted in a knot of legal filings that remain to be resolved in due time.

