‘Audience Got Sick Of Us Being There’: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Opens Up On Modern Family Cast’s Reaction To Losing Emmy To Veep In 2015

The Modern Family cast members had one of the most interesting reactions to losing an Emmy Award to Veep in 2015. While the sitcom had been winning for years together, their winning streak was broken by Julia Louis Dreyfus starrer.

Almost a decade later, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played the role of Mitchell Prichett in the show, revealed that it was too awkward for the cast members to leave the building and face the media personnel waiting outside. During his appearance on Busy This Week, Tyler Ferguson recalled a funny incident that took place after the Emmy Awards ceremony in 2015.

In conversation with the media outlet, the actor was asked if he or the cast of Modern Family were ever tired of winning, to which the sitcom star replied, “No, but the audience got sick of us being there.” The cast and the creators won five awards, maintaining a winning streak till 2015.

Furthermore, Ferguson shared, “We won five years in a row, which is some sort of record.” He added, “I think we tied with Frasier for the most consecutive Emmy wins in a row and I remember the year we won for the fifth time; there was a collective groan in the audience.”

ALSO READ: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reflects on How Playing a Gay Character in Modern Family Became His Real-Life Armor; Calls It 'Superpower'

Meanwhile, the podcast host also recalled that it became difficult for the cast members to leave the venue after losing to Veep. He elaborated, “I hope this doesn't make us sound too gross, but when we didn't win the sixth year, we didn't know how to get out of the building.” He continued to say, “A group of like 10 actors [saying], ‘Well, that's the way we went last year.’”

Advertisement

The host of the show, Busy Phillips, too, stated that it was funny to watch the cast not winning and still wanting to face the press backstage.

Moreover, Tyler Ferguson revealed that with the years, the cast members have grown closer and have bonded over like a family.

The team members of the sitcom included Ed O’Neill, Ty Burrel, Julie Bowen, Sofia Vergara, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, and Nolan Gould, among others.

All seasons of Modern Family are available to stream on Disney+.

ALSO READ: ‘There Was Negative Energy’: Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson Says Sitcom ‘Protected’ Him From Homophobia