Avatar: Seven Havens Gets Green Light From Nickelodeon; Continuation of Avatar The Last Airbender From Original Series Creators

Avatar: The Last Airbender, created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, along with Avatar Studios, has been wildly popular. Now, Nickelodeon has given the green light to a 26-episode, 2D-animated follow-up series to the mythological epic, helmed by the original series creators.

According to Deadline, the upcoming Avatar series will be set in a world devastated by a catastrophic disaster. A young Earthbender, who finally accepts her destiny as the Avatar after Korra, finds herself shunned by the world.

The Avatar, once seen as a survivor, is now deemed the destroyer of the world amid the global crisis. In the aftermath, the young Earthbender must team up with her long-lost twin to uncover the mysteries of their origin in an attempt to save the Seven Havens before the last pillars of humanity crumble to dust.

Ramsey Naito, President of Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, spoke to Deadline about expanding the Avatarverse with this project. Since the original series impressed global audiences with its compelling storytelling, intriguing plotlines, and unforgettable characters, the team is thrilled to continue the Avatar universe.

“We can’t wait to embark on the next chapter of this epic saga with a new story set within the Avatarverse,” Naito said.

The original series ran for three seasons on Nickelodeon between 2005 and 2008, followed by its sequel, The Legend of Korra, and a Netflix live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Speaking to Deadline, series creators DiMartino and Konietzko admitted they never anticipated that their 2005 animated creation would evolve into such a massive franchise decades later.

They teased that the newly branded Avatarverse will be filled with fantasy, mystery, and amazing new characters.

“Get ready for another epic and emotional adventure!” they added.