Marvel CANCELS Avengers: Doomsday And Avengers: Secret Wars Initial Release Dates, Find Out Postponed Timeline

Marvel Studios has pushed Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars to late 2026 and 2027 as a part of their strategic realignment. Originally slated for a May 1, 2026 release, MCU has conceded that highly coveted date to The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Avengers: Doomsday will now hit theaters on December 18, 2026. Its successor, Secret Wars, will follow on December 17, 2027, shifting from its earlier May 2027 release.

The change of schedule indicates a bigger readjustment of Disney's release slate, which was announced Thursday along with the cancellation of several untitled Marvel projects on the studio's docket.

Directed by MCU veterans, the Russo Brothers, in addition to the highly anticipated return of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, the movie is one of Marvel's most ambitious projects to date. Both Secret Wars and Doomsday are turning out to be some of Marvel's biggest undertakings.

According to Variety, Disney CEO Bob Iger recently mentioned that Marvel had "lost a little focus by making too much" content both for feature films and Disney+ series. He added, "By consolidating a bit and having Marvel focus much more on their films, we believe that will result in better quality."

Marvel has erased previously scheduled slots on February 13, November 6 (2026), and November 5 (2027) and retitled them as "Untitled Disney" movies. Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day are now the only officially announced MCU releases for 2026, after Fantastic Four: First Steps, which arrives on July 25. This marks the longest interval between Marvel movies since the pandemic.

