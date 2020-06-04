Baeksang Arts Awards 2020 Live Stream: Where to watch the 56th annual award show, time, nominees & other deets

Baeksang Arts Awards 2020: From live streaming/watch online platforms to the time the Baeksang Arts Awards will begin and the nominations, here's all you need to know about the annual awards show.

In less than 24 hours, the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards winners list will be announced. The annual awards show, dubbed as the Oscars of South Korea, released the nominations list last month. While Parasite bagged well-deserved nominations on the movie front, there is a tough competition on the K-Drama front. The awards show will take place on June 5 at the Korea International Exhibition Centre (KINTEX) in Ilsanseo Gu of Gyeonggi Province. It is hosted by Suzy Bae, Park Bo Gum, and Shin Dong Yup.

Given the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, the organisers have changed the format. The award show will not host the audience at the venue. Instead, viewers can sit in the comfort of their couches and watch the show from their living rooms. But if you are looking to stream the show online, here are the details:

Where to watch the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards/ Baeksang Arts Awards 2020 online:

The awards show will stream live on JTBC, JTBC 2, and JTBC 4. International Korean movies and K-Dramas fans can watch the awards show unfold Vlive, as per an IBTimes report. International fans from Singapore, Russia, China, Italy, France, Denmark, Canada, Mexico, India, the US, and the UK can also watch the action - like the red carpet, and interviews - on TikTok.

What time does 56th Baeksang Arts Awards start?

The Baeksang Arts Awards 2020 will start at 4.50 p.m. KST. Here's the timing for other countries below:

Singapore: 3:50 pm

Russia: 10:50 am

China: 3:50 pm

Italy: 9:50 am

France: 9:50 am

Denmark: 9:50 am

Canada: 3:50 am

Mexico: 2:50 am

India: 1:20 pm

The US: 3:50 am

The UK: 8:50 am

56th Baeksang Arts Awards Nominations:

Television Categories:

Best Drama

When the Camellia Blooms

Crash Landing on You

Stove League

Kingdom Season 2

Hyena

Best Actor

Kang Ha-neul – When the Camellia Blooms

Namgoong Min – Stove League

Park Seo-joon – Itaewon Class

Joo Ji-hoon – Hyena

Hyun Bin – Crash Landing on You

Best Actress

Gong Hyo-jin – When the Camellia Blooms

Kim Hye-soo – Hyena

Kim Hee-ae – The World of the Married

Son Ye-jin – Crash Landing on You

IU – Hotel Del Luna

Best Supporting Actor

Kim Young-min – The World of the Married

Yang Kyung-won – Crash Landing on You

Oh Jung-se – When the Camellia Blooms

Yoo Jae-myung – Itaewon Class

Jeon Seok-ho – Hyena

Best Supporting Actress

Kwon Nara – Itaewon Class

Kim Sun-young – Crash Landing on You

Seo Ji-hye – Crash Landing on You

Son Dambi – When the Camellia Blooms

Yeom Hye-ran – When the Camellia Blooms

Best New Actor

Kim Kang-hoon – When the Camellia Blooms

Ahn Bo-hyun – Itaewon Class

Ahn Hyo-seop – Dr. Romantic 2

Ong Seong-wu – Moments of 18

Lee Jae-wook – Extraordinary You

Best New Actress

Kim Da-mi – Itaewon Class

Jeon Mi-do – Hospital Playlist

Jeon Yeo-bin – Melo Is My Nature

Jung Ji-so – The Cursed

Han So-hee – The World of the Married

Best Male Entertainer

Kim Sung-joo – Mr. Trot

Kim Heechul – Ask Us Anything

Moon Se-yoon – 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4

Yoo Jae-suk – How Do You Play?

Jang Sung-kyu – My Room, Row 1

Best Female Entertainer

Kim Min-kyung – Delicious Guys

Park Na-rae – Home Alone (I Live Alone)

Ahn Young-mi – Radio Star

Jang Do-yeon – Food Bless You

Hong Hyun-hee – Wife’s Taste

Best Variety Show

Where Is My Home?

How Do You Play?

Delicious Rendezvous

Mr. Trot

Iceland in Three Meals

Best Educational Show

Docu Insight – Archive Project Modern Korea

The Page Turners

Giant PengTV

PD Note – Prosecution Reporters

SBS Special – Yo Han Ssi Dol Yong Hyun

Film Categories:

Best Film

Parasite

The Man Standing Next

House of Hummingbird

E.X.I.T

Kim Ji Young, Born 1982

Best Actor

Song Kang-ho – Parasite

Lee Byung-hun – The Man Standing Next

Lee Je-hoon – Time to Hunt

Jo Jung-suk – E.X.I.T

Han Suk-kyu – Forbidden Dream

Best Actress

Kim So-jin – Another Child

Kim Hee-ae – Moonlit Winter

Jeon Do-yeon – Birthday

Jung Yu-mi – Kim Ji Young, Born 1982

Jo Yeo-jung – Parasite

Best Supporting Actor

Kim Young-min – Lucky Chan Sil

Park Myung-hoon – Parasite

Won Hyun-joon – The Divine Move 2: The Wrathful

Lee Gwang-soo – Inseparable Bros

Lee Hee-joon – The Man Standing Next

Best Supporting Actress

Kim Guk-hee – Tune in for Love

Kim Mi-kyung – Kim Ji Young, Born 1982

Kim Sae-byeok – House of Hummingbird

Park So-dam – Parasite

Lee Jung-eun – Parasite

Best New Actor

Park Myung-oon – Parasite

Park Hae-soo – Time to Hunt

Park Hyung-sik – Juror 8

Ahn Ji-ho – A Boy and Sungreen

Jung Hae-in – Tune in for Love

Best New Actress

Kang Mal-geum – Lucky Chan Sil

Kim So-hye – Moonlit Winter

Kim Hye-joon – Another Child

Park Ji-hoo – House of Hummingbird

Jang Hye-jin – Parasite

Who do you think will win? Let us know your pick in the comments below.

Credits :IBTimesSoompi

