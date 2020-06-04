Baeksang Arts Awards 2020 Live Stream: Where to watch the 56th annual award show, time, nominees & other deets
In less than 24 hours, the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards winners list will be announced. The annual awards show, dubbed as the Oscars of South Korea, released the nominations list last month. While Parasite bagged well-deserved nominations on the movie front, there is a tough competition on the K-Drama front. The awards show will take place on June 5 at the Korea International Exhibition Centre (KINTEX) in Ilsanseo Gu of Gyeonggi Province. It is hosted by Suzy Bae, Park Bo Gum, and Shin Dong Yup.
Given the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, the organisers have changed the format. The award show will not host the audience at the venue. Instead, viewers can sit in the comfort of their couches and watch the show from their living rooms. But if you are looking to stream the show online, here are the details:
Where to watch the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards/ Baeksang Arts Awards 2020 online:
The awards show will stream live on JTBC, JTBC 2, and JTBC 4. International Korean movies and K-Dramas fans can watch the awards show unfold Vlive, as per an IBTimes report. International fans from Singapore, Russia, China, Italy, France, Denmark, Canada, Mexico, India, the US, and the UK can also watch the action - like the red carpet, and interviews - on TikTok.
What time does 56th Baeksang Arts Awards start?
The Baeksang Arts Awards 2020 will start at 4.50 p.m. KST. Here's the timing for other countries below:
Singapore: 3:50 pm
Russia: 10:50 am
China: 3:50 pm
Italy: 9:50 am
France: 9:50 am
Denmark: 9:50 am
Canada: 3:50 am
Mexico: 2:50 am
India: 1:20 pm
The US: 3:50 am
The UK: 8:50 am
56th Baeksang Arts Awards Nominations:
Television Categories:
Best Drama
When the Camellia Blooms
Crash Landing on You
Stove League
Kingdom Season 2
Hyena
Best Actor
Kang Ha-neul – When the Camellia Blooms
Namgoong Min – Stove League
Park Seo-joon – Itaewon Class
Joo Ji-hoon – Hyena
Hyun Bin – Crash Landing on You
Best Actress
Gong Hyo-jin – When the Camellia Blooms
Kim Hye-soo – Hyena
Kim Hee-ae – The World of the Married
Son Ye-jin – Crash Landing on You
IU – Hotel Del Luna
Best Supporting Actor
Kim Young-min – The World of the Married
Yang Kyung-won – Crash Landing on You
Oh Jung-se – When the Camellia Blooms
Yoo Jae-myung – Itaewon Class
Jeon Seok-ho – Hyena
Best Supporting Actress
Kwon Nara – Itaewon Class
Kim Sun-young – Crash Landing on You
Seo Ji-hye – Crash Landing on You
Son Dambi – When the Camellia Blooms
Yeom Hye-ran – When the Camellia Blooms
Best New Actor
Kim Kang-hoon – When the Camellia Blooms
Ahn Bo-hyun – Itaewon Class
Ahn Hyo-seop – Dr. Romantic 2
Ong Seong-wu – Moments of 18
Lee Jae-wook – Extraordinary You
Best New Actress
Kim Da-mi – Itaewon Class
Jeon Mi-do – Hospital Playlist
Jeon Yeo-bin – Melo Is My Nature
Jung Ji-so – The Cursed
Han So-hee – The World of the Married
Best Male Entertainer
Kim Sung-joo – Mr. Trot
Kim Heechul – Ask Us Anything
Moon Se-yoon – 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4
Yoo Jae-suk – How Do You Play?
Jang Sung-kyu – My Room, Row 1
Best Female Entertainer
Kim Min-kyung – Delicious Guys
Park Na-rae – Home Alone (I Live Alone)
Ahn Young-mi – Radio Star
Jang Do-yeon – Food Bless You
Hong Hyun-hee – Wife’s Taste
Best Variety Show
Where Is My Home?
How Do You Play?
Delicious Rendezvous
Mr. Trot
Iceland in Three Meals
Best Educational Show
Docu Insight – Archive Project Modern Korea
The Page Turners
Giant PengTV
PD Note – Prosecution Reporters
SBS Special – Yo Han Ssi Dol Yong Hyun
Film Categories:
Best Film
Parasite
The Man Standing Next
House of Hummingbird
E.X.I.T
Kim Ji Young, Born 1982
Best Actor
Song Kang-ho – Parasite
Lee Byung-hun – The Man Standing Next
Lee Je-hoon – Time to Hunt
Jo Jung-suk – E.X.I.T
Han Suk-kyu – Forbidden Dream
Best Actress
Kim So-jin – Another Child
Kim Hee-ae – Moonlit Winter
Jeon Do-yeon – Birthday
Jung Yu-mi – Kim Ji Young, Born 1982
Jo Yeo-jung – Parasite
Best Supporting Actor
Kim Young-min – Lucky Chan Sil
Park Myung-hoon – Parasite
Won Hyun-joon – The Divine Move 2: The Wrathful
Lee Gwang-soo – Inseparable Bros
Lee Hee-joon – The Man Standing Next
Best Supporting Actress
Kim Guk-hee – Tune in for Love
Kim Mi-kyung – Kim Ji Young, Born 1982
Kim Sae-byeok – House of Hummingbird
Park So-dam – Parasite
Lee Jung-eun – Parasite
Best New Actor
Park Myung-oon – Parasite
Park Hae-soo – Time to Hunt
Park Hyung-sik – Juror 8
Ahn Ji-ho – A Boy and Sungreen
Jung Hae-in – Tune in for Love
Best New Actress
Kang Mal-geum – Lucky Chan Sil
Kim So-hye – Moonlit Winter
Kim Hye-joon – Another Child
Park Ji-hoo – House of Hummingbird
Jang Hye-jin – Parasite
Who do you think will win? Let us know your pick in the comments below.
