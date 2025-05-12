BAFTA TV Awards 2025: Richard Gadd Reveals Feeling ‘Intolerable Pressure’ After Baby Reindeer Success; ‘Need Some Real Time…’

After Baby Reindeer was released, the show quickly became one of the most watched and talked about ventures among netizens. But it seems that the popularity of the show also put “intolerable pressure” on the show's creator, who also starred in it, Richard Gadd.

During his conversation with The Guardian, Gadd stated that there have been multiple “challenging moments.” He said that the venture “reached such an extreme pitch—there have been times when I’ve felt like the pressure was intolerable. It’s been a hurricane.”

The show creator stated that he has not reached a stage of reflecting yet, adding, “I need some real time off to figure out how to get my feet back on the ground, because I feel very squeezed.”

He further added that partly the pressure stemmed from the show becoming popular very fast. Gadd told the outlet that the show was released on Thursday, and by Sunday, people knocked on his door asking for autographs.

Gadd recalled being an arthouse comedian and performing in front of five people each night, so this was a major adjustment, which he is still getting used to. He added, “Going to the supermarket comes with a million caveats now.”

For the people who have not watched the show and want to get an idea about it: It is about Donny, played by Gadd, who has a “warped relationship with a female stalker and the impact it has on him as he is ultimately forced to face a deep, dark, buried trauma,” per IMDb.

As far as Gadd's next venture goes, he is working on a six-part HBO and BBC drama project titled Half Man, which is slated to be released in 2026, per Variety.

In the meantime, the audience can watch or rewatch Baby Reindeer, which is available to stream on Netflix.

