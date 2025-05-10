Justin Baldoni's Side Wants to Sell Tickets to Watch Blake Lively at Trial? Actress' Rep Reacts Amid Taylor Swift Summon

Blake Lively’s attorneys have slammed Justin Baldoni’s legal team for turning a serious case into “entertainment” for the tabloids. A representative for the actress released a statement criticizing Baldoni and his team’s suggestion to sell tickets to her testimony in the It Ends With Us legal battle.

In the statement, the representative referred to the Jane the Virgin actor, Wayfarer Studios co-founder Steve Sarowitz, and their entire legal team, accusing them of turning the case into a joke.

The representative alleged that they even considered selling tickets to Madison Square Garden, a famous concert venue, to allow people to watch Lively’s court deposition. “This is a very serious legal matter, not Barnum & Bailey’s Circus,” the statement read.

The representative further accused Baldoni’s team of publicly intimidating, bullying, shaming, and attacking women’s rights. “Including, in the past month, seeking to strike down for all a powerful California victims' rights law, calling it 'unconstitutional,'” the statement claimed.

It also called out the “disturbing actions” of the men who have presented themselves as female allies throughout their careers but ultimately “showed their true colors.” The representative also criticized their decision to subpoena Lively’s friend and global pop star Taylor Swift.

The rep described Swift as a woman who “has given a voice to millions all over the world.” Although the singer had no part in the film, she was dragged into the case by Baldoni and his team. They alleged that Lively used her connection to Swift to threaten and take creative control on set.

The Grammy winner, whose song My Tears Ricochet was used in It Ends With Us, broke her silence through a representative on Friday, May 9. “Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie; she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions,” the rep said.

Lively confirmed that she would be testifying in the case, to which Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, reacted sarcastically: “Let’s make it count. Hold the deposition at MSG, sell tickets or stream it, and donate every dollar to organizations helping victims of domestic abuse,” he told PEOPLE.

