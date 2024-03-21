Beetlejuice 2: Here's How Old Returning Cast Members Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara Are Now

Beetlejuice 2 is all set to make its long awaited premiere on September 5, 2024. In September 2023, director Tim Burton shared the driving questions behind Beetlejuice 2's long-awaited sequel. These inquiries focused on the fates of Lydia, the Deetz family, and other living characters over the years. Notably, Burton's musings didn't center on the original deceased characters, hinting at a fresh narrative approach for the sequel compared to the 1988 horror-comedy.

Furthermore, the new-age Tim Burton sequel will onboard a set of new actors, including Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Belluci and Willem Dafoe. The film will also witness three primary characters from the original installment, namely, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara. Let's take a moment and find out how old the returning cast members, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara, are now.

How old were Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara during Beetlejuice?

When the film was being made, interestingly, Winona Ryder was significantly younger than Jenna Ortega is now. In case you are curious, Ortega is set to essay the role of her daughter in the upcoming film.

Michael Keaton

When the film was made, Michael Keaton was quite young and didn't have much exposure in Hollywood. The actor also collaborated with Tim Burton on Batman Projects, and he was 36 years old at the time.

Keaton went ahead and had a tremendously successful career in Hollywood following this film and now remains quite a well-known veteran actor in the industry at 72 years old.

Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder was the heart and center of attention for Bettlejuice. A role that made her get a lot of roles and opportunities in her kitty. When the film was made, Rider was only 17 years old, an attractive teenager with a lot of grace and talent.

Furthermore, many may not be aware of this but before her role in Bettlejuice, Ryder debuted at the age of 15 in Lucas in the year 1986. Luck was in her favor and her role as Lydia Deetz gained a lot of fame and recognition. She is still celebrated as one of Hollywood's most prominent names and is currently 52 years old. ( as of 2024)

Catherine O'Hara

Fans are excited about Catherine O'Hara reprising her role as Delia Deetz in Beetlejuice 2. At 34, during the original movie, O'Hara was already a seasoned actress, starting her career in 1974. She is 70 years old as of 2024 and still continues to mesmerize audiences with her performances. Known for her roles in Home Alone and Best in Show, O'Hara's return adds anticipation to the sequel. Fans eagerly await to see how her character evolves in this new installment of the classic film.

How old was the director of the film when the original film was made?

When Bettlejuice came out, interestingly, director Tim Burton was also quite young. He made the film when he was about 29 years old. He had a very successful career after this film's success, made a series of hit movies and remains one of the most well-known directors of all time.

As for the release of the second installment of this cult classic, not much has been shared; however, all we know is that Jenna Ortega will take up the role of Astrid Deetz, the daughter of Lydia Deetz. We cannot wait to know more about this much-awaited sequel.

