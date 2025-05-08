Jennifer Lopez Calls Ben Affleck Divorce ‘Difficult Time’ for Her Twins, Says They’re ‘Doing Better’ Now

Jennifer Lopez has shared how she broke the news of her divorce from Ben Affleck to her 17-year-old twins, Max and Emme. Speaking to Spanish newspaper El País, Lopez said she didn’t hide the truth from her children. Instead, she was honest with them during a tough time. “I said, ‘I promise you, this is a difficult time, but you’re going to see that I’ll come out the other side stronger and better,’” she told them.

The singer and actress said 2024 was a challenging year for her, calling it “a tough year full of unexpected curveballs.” Despite the personal and professional difficulties, including a canceled tour and the release of her self-financed documentary, Lopez said her main focus was her children’s well-being.

Lopez said she went into 'mama bear mode' to ensure Max and Emme felt supported during the difficult period. She expressed pride in being able to guide her children through challenging times and believed they had become stronger and better because of the experience.

She also mentioned that her twins, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, would be heading off to college next year, a milestone she looked forward to.

Stating how much they had grown and matured, Lopez said they were no longer babies. She added that her children could now sense the positive energy resulting from her healing journey, which, she said, gave her a deep sense of peace.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finalized their divorce earlier this year. Although their marriage ended, the two appear to be on good terms. Affleck has spoken positively about Lopez in recent public appearances, showing that any past tensions are behind them.

Lopez remains grounded despite the public interest in her personal life. “I’m coming from a place of good intentions,” she said, adding, “At the end of the day, I’m just human like the rest of us…learning from my mistakes.”

Now, Lopez shared that she felt the happiest she had been in years. With her twins doing well and a new world tour on the horizon, she felt ready to enjoy life again.

She described it as a perfect time, adding that the last time she felt this way was six years ago, a comment that deliberately excluded her canceled 2024 tour. She stated that she only wanted to go on tour when there was something to celebrate and when everyone could have a good time.

