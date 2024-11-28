Ben Affleck to Spend Thanksgiving with Kids Amid Busy Filming Schedule Following Jennifer Lopez Split: Source

Ben Affleck is reportedly in a happy space since Jennifer Lopez’s divorce filing in August. The actor, director, and producer, currently busy filming RIP alongside his best friend Matt Damon, will soon be taking a break to spend the holiday season with his kids.

A source told People, “He [Affleck] is very happy with life. He enjoys working. He’ll spend Thanksgiving with his kids.”

Affleck and Damon, besides starring in the aforementioned flick, are also serving as producers. The crime thriller, also featuring Teyana Taylor and Sasha Calle, was filmed in New Jersey before moving its schedule to Los Angeles, where Affleck was spotted in action earlier this week.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck Marriage Timeline: Check Out All of Batman Star's Divorces

A tipster from the RIP set told People that the Argo actor has been “in a great mood and super fun to work with” lately. Of Affleck’s bond with Damon, the source said their chemistry is always spot on, and it’s clear to the entire cast and crew of the film that they enjoy working together.

ALSO READ: Are Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Returning For Dogma 2? Kevin Smith Replies With 'I’m f—ing tickled'

Affleck, 52, shares kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, to whom he was married between 2005 and 2018.

Garner recently mourned the loss of her dog Birdie on Instagram, who passed away shortly after Violet returned home from college for the holiday. During a recent vet visit, Garner learned that dogs often hold on until all their humans are home. The 13 Going on 30 actress said Birdie did just that, allowing Violet a final chance to pet her beloved dog.

Advertisement

This Thanksgiving will be Affleck’s first holiday alone following his separation from Lopez, which became public in August. Before that, the pair, who had been estranged since late April—as noted in Lopez’s divorce filing—had already spent the Fourth of July holiday on separate coasts.

Lopez, 55, is mom to 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. She is also reportedly very close to Affleck’s children, especially his eldest.

In August, Lopez was credited by a source for helping Affleck become a family man again following their wedding.

As for the Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer’s holiday plans, People, citing a conversation with her earlier this month, reports she is excited to catch up with her family, who plan to visit from the East Coast.

ALSO READ: Source Claims Ben Affleck Hasn't Been in Touch with JLo's Kids Since Divorce; Details Inside