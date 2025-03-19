Benny Blanco Reveals Being Selena Gomez’s ‘Personal Journal’ Amid I Said I Love You First Album Release; Details Inside

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are gearing up for the release of their new album, I Said I Love You First. Ahead of the tracks dropping on the music platforms for the fans to listen to, the couple sat down for a conversation with each other on Spotify.

The duo also dropped a teaser clip, wherein they talked about the process of songwriting for the album. Dressed in a white shirt and printed bottoms, Blanco went on to ask his fiancee about how she got hold of the lyrics and the tunes for the tracks for the new bunch.

The Only Murders in the Building star revealed that while it was chaotic at one point in time, they worked just fine together. Further in the conversation, the actress-singer clarified on the statements and said, "It was very, 'this is on my mind,' 'what is that,' 'how does that make you feel?' kind of thing.”

Joking about his contribution to the process of songwriting, Blanco claimed to have felt like Gomez’s personal journal. He claimed, "Yeah, I felt like your personal journal.” The latter quipped to answer, "Well, you are!" The songwriter also explained how he would often take notes when Gomez talked about any of the stuff related to the album.

Revealing the same to the Monte Carlo star, Blanco shared, "I was just constantly writing whatever you said, wherever we were.” He continued to say, "Sometimes you'd be saying something, like, really important, and I would — I didn't know if you even realized — but I would open my phone and be like, 'F---, that's such a good line for a song."

Meanwhile, I Said I Love You First is the first album of the pair since they got engaged in December.

The complete album will be released on the music platforms on March 21.