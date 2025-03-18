Benny Blanco Reveals Selena Gomez Is Planning a 'New Wedding Everyday'; Says 'We’re Still Not Over...'

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco surprised the world with the announcement of their dreamy engagement. Now, discussing their wedding plans with Rolling Stone, it appears that the couple isn't rushing down the aisle.

During their interview with the aforementioned publication on Monday, March 17, the music producer said that, according to him, his fiancée plans a “new wedding every day in her head.”

Blanco continued, “We’re very much ‘take it one day at a time’ type of people. We’re still not over this moment. Literally, while you were talking, she was sitting there staring at her ring.”

Gomez also shared that she honestly feels “like this is such a special time that we get to apply it to” their upcoming album—I Said I Love You First—and put their hearts into it, fully translating what they feel and bringing it to the world. “That’s my main focus right now, at least,” she added.

Gomez and the music producer also spoke about their experience working together on the new album.

She told the outlet that she had faced frustration and confusion when trying to navigate her next steps in music. She explained that she and Blanco had been together for a while and that she confided in him.

The music producer shared that Gomez would wake up, and he would have a pen ready to write down whatever was on the songstress’s mind. He explained that after that, they would go to a different room, create the song, and bring it to life. “It was such a cathartic and therapeutic experience,” he added.

Gomez and Blanco’s I Said I Love You First is slated for release on March 21, 2025.