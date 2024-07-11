Did a Brawl Break Out at 4th of July Party Attended By Leonardo DiCaprio and Toby Maguire? Sources Reveal

A melee broke out at an A-list Fourth of July party in the Hamptons when an aggressive female guest clashed with the door staff, resulting in her arrest. The chaotic scene unfolded at a party hosted by Richie Akiva at David Rosenberg’s estate, attended by legendary stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire..

Away from the A-listers, chaos erupted at the gate when it was abruptly closed, prompting the crowd to surge forward. The incident escalated when a woman attacked the door staff. Police intervened and arrested the aggressor after determining she initiated the altercation. Additionally, some partygoers resorted to sneaking in through bushes, resulting in muddy attire.

Rich girl attacks door staff at party; Gets arrested

According to another source, a wealthy guest at the party started fighting with the door staff, getting into a physical altercation where she struck the door girl, who retaliated by punching her in the face. Police were called to the scene and eventually arrested the wealthy guest after determining she initiated the violence. The identity of the aggressor remains undisclosed, and the Southampton police have not issued a statement.

Meanwhile, amidst the chaos, some party attendees resorted to sneaking through bushes to bypass the velvet rope and gain entry.

Muddy crashers sneak In, ASAP Ferg performs, DiCaprio plays hero

It was an effective way to differentiate crashers from VIPs, as those who sneaked in through the bushes arrived covered in mud—an undeniable giveaway. Rapper ASAP Ferg performed at the party, and as previously reported, Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio played the hero. He helped a drunk guest who was on the verge of falling over by guiding him to lean against a pole. Witnesses recounted how DiCaprio steadied the man with his hand and advised him to stay put.

Later, the intoxicated guest was spotted asleep on a couch. Among the notable attendees were Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, NBA star James Harden, Kris Jenner's partner Corey Gamble, and Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader, who recently became single.

