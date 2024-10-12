Billie Eilish And Finneas Are 'Obsessed' With Halloween; Mom Maggie Baird Reveals Family Traditions From Their Childhood

Billie Eilish and Finneas are big on Halloween, according to their mother, Maggie Baird, who revealed how their family celebrated the holiday when the music prodigies were just kids. Speaking to People on Tuesday, October 8, at the Paradise Club, Times Square EDITION in New York City, Baird, 65, shared that her kids are “obsessed” with Halloween.

The actress and mother of Eilish, 22, and Finneas, 27, further divulged that their family used to host big Halloween parties at their dwelling by turning their humble garage into a haunted house. The family’s menu for the day back then comprised mainly of donuts from their local plant-based donut shop. “Haunted houses and Halloween parties were a big part of their childhood,” Baird said.

At the event, Baird was being honored as part of Glamour’s Women of the Year: The Moms issue, which came out on October 3. She was on the cover of the magazine alongside Travis and Jason Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, 72; Selena Gomez and Gracie Teefey’s mom, Mandy Teefey, 48; and Beyoncé and Solange’s mom, Tina Knowles, 70.

About Eilish and Finneas’ reactions to her honor, Baird said they sent her flowers when the issue came out, leaving her surprised, as she had not shared the news with them. “I’m a little bit quiet about these kinds of things. It’s really not my comfort zone,” Baird told People, acknowledging how it is ironic because she is a professional actor and comedian.

Regarding the things she feels comfortable doing, Baird told the publication she feels most jolly while delivering food and discussing her passionate concerns about the climate. Baird founded Support + Feed to fight food scarcity and climate change in 2020.

On Tuesday, Baird, per the aforementioned outlet, wore sustainable fashion, revealing her OOTN was made by SUAY, which uses recycled material to make clothes.

