Billy Ray Cyrus 'Worships' Liz Hurley and Can't Stop Talking About How Wonderful She Is: Report

Liz Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus's unlikely romance has been causing quite a stir online ever since they announced they are in love via a social media post on Easter Sunday. The now-viral picture shows the tattooed singer, 63, planting a passionate kiss on the 59-year-old actress's cheeks.

The announcement picture was seemingly taken by Liz's son, Damian, on her 200-acre sheep and alpaca farm in Herefordshire. A friend of the couple told Daily Mail that she took him to the farm to see how much of a man he is, as she likes her partner to be "rugged."

Advertisement

"The dynamic is that he kind of worships her, which she really likes. She has been joking that they are like Lady Chatterley and Mellors [from D.H. Lawrence's novel Lady Chatterley's Lover] but that perhaps they will live happily ever after," a friend of the couple told the publication.

The report also claimed that Liz has been telling her friends that Billy is her "gentleman caller" and they are serious enough to go public about their bond. Liz reportedly enjoys the attention and the flattery, and she loves how Billy can't stop talking about how wonderful she is.

Meanwhile, another source told the publication that Liz loves the attention and love-bombing she gets from her new lover. They only took about six weeks to hit it off, and the two have been exchanging loved-up texts for a few months now.

"The romance is not just for the cameras, but she won't be disappointed that it has put her back on the front pages globally," the source told the outlet.

Advertisement

Liz's son, Damian, 23, has moved out of the actress's home, and he has a place of his own in Earl's Court. Even though they meet often and are really close, his moving out of the house has left a void in her life, which Billy is helping fill.

Liz and Billy have shared screen space in the 2022 film Christmas in Paradise. According to reports, there was a spark between them as they were shooting the movie in the Caribbean.

Billy Ray Cyrus' Dating History

The country singer was married to Cindy Smith from 1986 to 1991. He later dated Kristin Lucky, with whom he welcomed son Christopher in 1992. The following year, he tied the knot with Tish Cyrus and welcomed three children. After almost three decades of marriage, they called it quits in 2022. In October 2023, he tied the knot with Firerose, but they filed for an annulment in June 2024.

ALSO READ: Did Justin Bieber Exit Personal Venture Due to Scooter Braun Rift? Sources Reveal Details Amid Health Concerns