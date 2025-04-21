Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus Go Public With Their Relationship in Easter Post Featuring Sweet Farm Photo

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus are Hollywood’s newest couple. The pair sparked dating buzz after sharing a joint Instagram photo on Easter Sunday, April 20. In the photo, the actress smiled as Cyrus kissed her cheek while they visited a farm.

Both were dressed casually for the outing. Hurley wore a fitted blue flannel shirt, jeans, and a straw hat. Billy Ray Cyrus sported a denim shirt, black striped trousers, and lime-green bunny ears in celebration of the holiday. They both captioned the photo with a simple message, “Happy Easter♥️.” Hurley’s 23-year-old son, Damien, also showed support by commenting “🥳♥️” under the post.

On April 9, Elizabeth Hurley posted a bikini photo from the Maldives with Cyrus’ song She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore playing in the background. She also tagged Cyrus in the caption, writing, “The most glorious sunset in the glorious Maldives.” The Instagram post added fuel to the speculation that the two may be more than just friends.

This would be Billy Ray Cyrus’ first public relationship since his split from Firerose. The couple married in October 2023 but separated after seven months and finalized their divorce in August 2024.

Cyrus was previously married to Tish Cyrus from 1993 to 2022. They share five children: Brandi, Trace, Miley, Braison, and Noah. He also has a son, Christopher, from a past relationship with Kristin Luckey. Before Tish, Cyrus was married to Cindy Smith from 1986 to 1991.

Hurley was married to Indian businessman Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2010. She has also dated actor Hugh Grant, cricketer Shane Warne, and the late Stephen Bing, who is the father of her son Damien.

Speaking to US Weekly last month, Hurley said, “I’d like to be in my own country house at home, but even if I go to somebody else’s, like in America and I go somewhere, I like nature.” She added, “I really like getting outta cities when I’m feeling a bit, you know, that revs me up again.”

