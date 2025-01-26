Billy Ray Cyrus' Son Braison Replies to Brother Tracy's Open Letter to Their Dad: 'Don't Have Any Bad Feelings...'

Billy Ray Cyrus' son Braison Cyrus, publicly addressed his brother Trace's open letter concerning the singer-songwriter's absurd behavior during his inauguration performance at this year's Liberty Ball after he faced technical glitches before performing one of his songs.

Speaking to People magazine, Braison admitted that he holds no grudge against his father or siblings. "I don't have any bad feelings toward anyone in my family," he told the outlet.

On January 22, Trace penned an open letter to Billy Ray on Instagram, stating that he and his siblings "barely recognize" him and are concerned for his well-being. The Achy Breaky Heart singer adopted Trace in 1993 after marrying his now ex-wife, Tish Cyrus.

"It seems this world has beaten you down and it's become obvious to everyone but you," Trace wrote about his father. The musician alleged that he and his sisters Brandi — whom Billy Ray adopted along with him — Noah and Miley Cyrus had been concerned about their father's health for years, but he pushed them away.

Trace spoke about idolizing Billy Ray as a kid and stressed that he’s only left with the memories of the man his father used to be. “You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it,” he added.

Simultaneously, he lent his hand in support, claiming that he’d always be by his dad’s side. He wrote the letter out of concern and fear of losing him too soon. Trace gushed about his more than a year-long sobriety and spoke about being in a great space in life.

Moreover, he empathetically offered to help Billy Ray with whatever he might be going through and concluded his letter by sending love and prayers for his dad. Trace posted the letter after the Butterfly Fly Away singer’s clips from the Liberty Inaugural Ball, held in honor of President Donald Trump, went viral.