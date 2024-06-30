When Will Black Panther Return in the MCU? Exploring Every Possibility

Black Panther, a beloved character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, first appeared in Captain America: Civil War and has since earned two solo movies and essential roles in Infinity Saga narratives. Following a turbulent history, the MCU's new Black Panther could appear in various MCU projects, potentially reappearing in the future.

T'Challa, aka Black Panther, was played by Chadwick Boseman until his death in 2020. The MCU has included his death in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and T’Challa’s younger sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright), to take over the mantle of Black Panther. While Black Panther 3 is unconfirmed, this presents opportunities for the iconic superhero to return to the MCU, considering both T'Challa and Shuri's comic book history.

Black Panther might likely appear in Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars

Shuri is set to reprise her role as Black Panther in the upcoming Avengers 5 film, which will feature an impressive lineup of 60 MCU characters and an epic convergence of storylines and heroes, similar to Avengers: Infinity War. Shuri's Black Panther, known for her intelligence and contributions to Wakanda's development, will play a crucial role in the unfolding events. Avengers 5 will be an ideal place to integrate Shuri into the broader Avengers line-up, studying their interactions with her.

Advertisement

Black Panther is also expected to play a significant role in the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars, which promises to be an epic crossover event featuring numerous Marvel characters in a multiverse-spanning storyline.

Black Panther might appear in Daredevil: Born Again

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) could adapt the storyline from Marvel Comics, where T'Challa temporarily takes over Daredevil's vigilante duties in Hell's Kitchen, with Shuri's Black Panther, adding a unique dynamic to the gritty, street-level world of Daredevil.

The MCU's street-level heroes could benefit from a connection with a top-tier Avenger, like Shuri, in Hell's Kitchen. This would honor T'Challa's history and update the MCU's heroes roster. Incorporating T'Challa's comic book activities into Shuri's narrative could enhance the overall Black Panther.

Black Panther might appear in Ironheart and Armor Wars

Black Panther is set to appear in the MCU's miniseries Ironheart, based on the character's introduction in Wakanda Forever. Ironheart, also known as Riri Williams, formed a crucial alliance with Shuri, setting the stage for future collaborations. Ironheart's advanced suit was left in Wakanda, hinting at her return to the technologically advanced nation.

Advertisement

This return to Wakanda could provide an opportunity for deeper interaction between Riri and Shuri, further solidifying their bond. As Ironheart navigates her journey as a young superhero, the guidance and support of Black Panther could prove invaluable. Shuri, with her extensive knowledge of technology and leadership experience, would be an ideal mentor for Riri in the Ironheart miniseries.

Black Panther may be involved in the MCU's Armor Wars, where War Machine protects Stark Industries' technology. Ironheart, a key character in Iron Man's legacy, is likely to be involved, and Shuri, Ironheart's ally, may seek his help.

More pertinently, Rhodey, as War Machine, might seek to retrieve Ironheart’s suit from Wakanda as part of a mission to gather Iron Man imitations. This could lead to a natural crossover with Black Panther, creating either a confrontation or a collaboration between the two heroes. Though all three heroes are expected to assemble first as part of the MCU’s Avengers 5 line-up.

Advertisement

Shuri might appear in the next X-Men movie

The MCU's X-Men project could potentially bring Black Panther back to the MCU, leveraging T'Challa's history of collaborations with the X-Men. T'Challa's marriage to Storm, a powerful mutant, intertwined their stories deeply. Adapting this narrative for Shuri, the new Black Panther, could merge the legacies of both Black Panthers and enrich the MCU.

Shuri's involvement with the X-Men could be introduced through a storyline where she allies with the mutant team to tackle a shared threat. This is likely due to her previous encounter with a mutant in Wakanda Forever. A new romantic or diplomatic subplot involving Shuri and a prominent mutant could diversify the MCU's line-up.

Black Panther would return in the other Black Panther shows

The MCU is launching two Wakanda series, Eyes of Wakanda and Okoye, an origin story for the Dora Milaje leader. The series will explore Okoye's character development within Wakanda's rich cultural and martial traditions, with specific plot details yet to be revealed.

The MCU's Wakanda and Black Panther series are expected to feature Shuri's Black Panther, enhancing the MCU's Wakanda and Black Panther lore through character-driven narratives and broader Wakandan history explorations, honoring Boseman's legacy and cementing Shuri's place as the MCU's Black Panther.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Will Spiderman Be a Part of Deadpool & Wolverine Universe? Director Shawn Levy Eyes Collab Like THIS