Marvel Gets Released From Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively Drama Right After 400 Million USD Lawsuit Dismissal, Know-How

Marvel Entertainment has been officially removed from the ongoing legal case between Gossip Girl actress Blake Lively and Jane the Virgin actor-director Justin Baldoni. On June 9, U.S. District Court Judge Lewis J. Liman granted Marvel's request to quash a subpoena and shield its confidential documents from disclosure.

According to PEOPLE, the subpoena had been issued by Baldoni's Wayfarer Parties in an attempt to obtain internal Marvel communications related to a character named Nicepool from Deadpool & Wolverine, written by and starring Ryan Reynolds, Lively's husband.

Why was Marvel involved in the first place?

Baldoni's legal team argued that the Nicepool character was created to harass and ridicule him. In documents sent earlier this year, Baldoni's attorneys claimed the character was part of a broader effort to "mock, harass, ridicule, intimidate or bully" him amid his legal feud with Lively.

To support their case, Baldoni's lawyers sent a litigation hold letter on January 7 to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and Disney CEO Bob Iger. They demanded that all documents mentioning Baldoni be preserved.

However, Judge Liman wrote that the subpoena is now irrelevant. "The information sought [from Marvel] is no longer relevant to a claim or defense in this action," he stated in the court order.

Marvel Entertainment first filed a request on April 25, asking the court to issue a protective order over its confidential files and to void the subpoena. With the dismissal of Baldoni's USD 400 million countersuit earlier that day, the court agreed that there is no longer a legal need to involve Marvel in the case.

What's next in the Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni case?

While the countersuit was dismissed, Judge Liman stated that Baldoni could revise and refile certain claims by June 23 if he chooses to continue.

The countersuit, originally seeking USD 400 million, accused Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, publicist Leslie Sloane, and Vision PR, Inc. of defamation, civil extortion, and more.

Baldoni had filed it in response to Lively's lawsuit, which alleges sexual harassment and retaliation. She is seeking triple and punitive damages. A trial for Lively v. Wayfarer Studios et al. is scheduled for March 2026.

