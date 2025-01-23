Blake Lively Vs Justin Baldoni: Bombshell Video Sparks Tensions as Ryan Reynolds and His Wife Seek Gag Order Against It Ends with Us Actor's Lawyer

Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds have filed a motion for a gag order against the legal team representing Justin Baldoni after a behind-the-scenes video caused a stir on the internet.

The uncut footage, unveiled by Daily Mail, features a scene in which 37-year-old Lively and Baldoni, 40, are dancing. Lively argues that the video provides evidence of her discomfort during the scene, which she says was ad-libbed by Baldoni without her permission or the presence of an intimacy coordinator.

In the video, Baldoni leans in to kiss her on the forehead and remarks on Lively's smell. The unedited scenes depict Baldoni "kissing her forehead, rubbing his face and mouth against her neck, flicking her lip with his thumb, and caressing her," all entirely out of character. Lively's lawyers state that this was inappropriate and unprofessional behavior.

According to TMZ, Lively's legal team is demanding a protective order to prevent Baldoni's attorneys from engaging in what they describe as "improper conduct," which they deem to be harassment against her and Reynolds. In the filing, Lively and Reynolds, 49, claim that Bryan Freedman, Baldoni's lawyer, is operating a "harassing and retaliatory media campaign" and has entered statements into court that are irrelevant to the case.

They further accuse Freedman of violating court rules by making statements to the press that are both irrelevant to the case and likely to prejudice the jury.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Baldoni's legal team has responded, claiming that it is "grossly unfair to impose a gag order after Justin has been defamed by the New York Times in an article that they say has cost him three jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars. All Justin wants to do is release videos and text messages to prove the allegations are false."

They also argue that Lively and Reynolds are requesting a gag order to hinder Baldoni from defending himself.

This latest court filing is part of a long list of lawsuits and countersuits between Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, Ryan Reynolds, and others involved. The ongoing legal drama has already exposed claims of harassment and a hostile work environment, garnering widespread public and media attention.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni’s Old Video Of Having Awkward Interaction Surfaces Amid Their Ongoing Legal Battle