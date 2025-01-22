Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni’s Old Video Of Having Awkward Interaction Surfaces Amid Their Ongoing Legal Battle

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual harassment

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s old video from the sets of It Ends With Us surfaces on the internet amidst the co-stars locking horns in an ongoing legal battle. The actress went on to file a lawsuit against the director-actor of the movie on the grounds of sexual harassment and running a smear campaign against her.

Weeks later, Baldoni, too, filed a countercase against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for allegedly defaming him and trying to ban him from the premiere of the film.

Meanwhile, the video that has been going viral reveals an awkward conversation between the co-stars. The actors seem to be discussing the shape of Baldoni’s nose. The Age of Adeline actress goes on to say, “It’s like, just noses.” The Jane the Virgin actor responds, “I know, and my nose is so big,” and laughs it off.

The actress keeps the interaction going by saying, “Yes, I was hoping that we could address this. It’s not too late. Just gotta shut down. Gotta call an insurance month and just deal with that. Just kidding.” Agreeing with the co-actor, Baldoni says, “No, it's true.”

The interaction between Lively and Baldoni has been documented in the court case filed by the actor. The statement reads, “Lively took them out of character again and began to joke about Baldoni’s nose, which he laughed off and joked in turn, even as Lively joked that he should get plastic surgery.”

It further states Lively incorrectly alleges that this scene was filmed without sound. Baldoni was wearing a microphone, and the entire exchange is captured on camera.”

As for the lawsuits filed, Colleen Hoover, the author of the novel from which the movie was adapted, came out in support of the actress who played the role of Lily Bloom in the film.

It Ends With Us is available to stream on Netflix.

