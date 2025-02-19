Blake Lively's Amended Complaint Says More Women Felt 'Discomfort' on It Ends With Us Set

Blake Lively has amended her complaint with a new version in the ongoing legal case against Justin Baldoni. As per reports, the 163-page complaint was filed in the New York federal court late on Tuesday, February 18. This is an updated version of the original complaint that was filed back on December 31, 2024.

Per the lawyers of the actress, Esra Hudson, and Mike Gottlieb, the new version of the complaint provides additional evidence as well as corroboration of Blake Lively’s original claims.

The report by PEOPLE also suggests that the attorneys have mentioned that this new version "includes previously undisclosed communications" that involve Sony, Wayfarer Studios as well as Lively, along with several other witnesses.

The two attorneys have also added that the amended complaint has new claims of defamation, which according to them is based on the repeated fake statements the defendants had made previously about the actress from Shallow, since the time she had originally filed her complaint. The new version adds Jed Wallace and his company as defendants.

In the amended version, the attorney of Lively has also mentioned that Baldoni and the other defendant’s "false narrative crumbles under the indisputable truth," stressing that Lively "was not alone in complaining about Mr. Baldoni and raised her concerns contemporaneously as they arose in 2023, not in connection with some imagined power play for control of the film in 2024."

On the other hand, a spokesperson of Blake Lively mentioned that the complaint also gives out details of “Blake’s original sexual harassment and retaliation concerns."

As per the spokesperson "other women confided in Blake about their discomfort and fear of coming forward, and their concern about the current public vitriol."

Previously, even Justin Baldoni had amended his countersuit that he had filed against Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds along with their publicist and The New York Times.