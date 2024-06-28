Bluey Minisodes Trailer: Australian Series to Come Back With More Episodes As Broadcaster Unveils New Minisodes

From Wednesday 3 July 2013, children and fans of the animated Australian Blue Heeler family are in for a neat treat. Everyone’s favorite Heeler family is back as Disney Branded Television introduces the much-awaited Bluey Minisodes featuring the family’s loveable toddler Bluey along with her little sister Bingo, parents Bandit, and Chilli.

PEOPLE gets a sneak peek of the newly-released Bluey Minisodes trailer, which features some giggles and break dancing. The series is comprised of 26 mini-episodes in total, and the first has already been released along with the second, and third, and the remaining five episodes of the first round of episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ at midnight on July 3. But that’s not all, six mini-episodes will air on Disney Jr. And Disney Channel within the week. So, let’s turn our calendars, set alarms, and be ready with our cutest Bluey collectibles to brighten those summer days.

Bluey minisodes promise quick laughs and heartwarming moments with Bluey and Bingo

These new Bluey Minisodes contain a burst of humor and are heartwarming with Bluey and Bingo. Targeted at children aged under 6 years, these episodes are scripted by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio, and these episodes depict Bluey engaging in new play-based activities and games.

This is because each of the episodes is short and takes only one to three minutes, which is a good break for fun. The first episode of the series is titled Burger Dog and in this episode, the kids decide to play music with which Dad disagrees. He makes an effort to be exempted by claiming that his phone battery is low then laughs to himself when Mum calls him. Expect to watch more episodes that will put a smile on your face as Bluey and Bingo take you through more activities.

Bluey's new episodes promise laughter and heartwarming twists

Another episode is titled Bingo 3000, where Dad buys Bingo 3000, a new robot which, of course, becomes problematic and creates even more comical situations. On the other hand, in Three Pigs, Dad brings out the modified version of the story of three little pigs and the wolf, but at some point, they begin to share meat and become friends, which gives the story an aspect of comedy and kindness.

To give a glimpse of what viewers are expectant in the Hungry episode, the trailer depicts a hungry Dad faking that he would eat Bluey as a preparation for more humorous and creativity-driven episodes in the show of Bluey. More of these new minisodes are set to make the viewers laugh, think, and be amused with fresh twists that they would enjoy both children and adults.

Bluey's journey continues: Producer promises more fun and creativity ahead

Following the episode of Bluey aired in April of 2024 and presenting an emotional season final accompanied by a special episode that runs for more time than usual and enchanted viewers worldwide, there are questions about the show’s continuation. There have remained questions asking if this could mean the end of the Bluey’s journey. Still, in an interview with BBC, the producer Sam Moor declared good news for fans, stating that Bluey is far from over.

Moor continued, "No, it is not the end for Bluey,” quelling concerns arising within the fandom of the beloved animated series. She teased more fun and better plans for the upcoming events and stressed that there are more to come and that they always have innovative ideas. The production team is currently thinking about what’s next when it comes to Bluey, making sure that the show about the cute blue heeler dog and her family will give more glimpses of warmth and creativity to the viewers.

As fans eagerly await the next minisodes and the subsequent seasons as the show aims for later this year up to 2025, followers of the cheerful cartoon will continue to derive laughter and important lessons that come with following Bluey and her creation.

Bluey takes the lead: From viral sensation to streaming champion

Recently, Bluey, a cute and funny blue heeler dog, gained popularity among kids and families all around the world and became viral. Further, Nielsen Media Research reported that it has outranked other series to become the most-watched on streaming platforms in the last quarter of this year in the U.S. regardless of the age group.

The show has gotten mainstream celebrities like Eva Mendes, Natalie Portman, and Rose Byrne dropping their voices for cameos, signifying their love for Bluey and the message it brings in its episodes

Episodes of Bluey are broadcast on Disney Junior. They are also available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu with a premium subscription, ensuring fans can enjoy the adventures of Bluey, Bingo, and their family at their convenience. The series continues to captivate audiences with its heartfelt narratives and relatable characters, making it a beloved choice for both children and adults alike.

