Gigi Hadid's Family 'Adores' Bradley Cooper as He Blends Seamlessly With Them: Report

Gigi Hadid has officially confirmed her relationship with Bradley Cooper on Instagram. On Monday, May 5, the model shared a carousel of 20 photos from her April 23 birthday celebration. One of the pictures showed Gigi and Bradley kissing while surrounded by friends and family.

A three-tier chocolate cake stood in front of them. "I had the best time celebrating, and it’s a blessing to feel so loved!!" she captioned the post. This marked the couple's first official photo together on social media after being linked since October 2023.

According to a source quoted by PEOPLE, Gigi Hadid’s family is very happy about her relationship with the Maestro actor. "Gigi’s family is so happy for her and they absolutely adore Bradley," the source said.

The insider added, "He is such a gentleman and he blends so seamlessly into their family. Gigi and Bradley have a lot in common and his daughter, Lea, is so sweet and gentle with Khai." Bradley shares his 7-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, with ex Irina Shayk, while Gigi co-parents her 4-year-old daughter, Khai, with Zayn Malik.

Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid and sister Bella Hadid also approve of the new relationship. The source shared that Yolanda and Bella love Bradley, but the main thing they care about is that he treats Gigi with love and respect.

The insider added that Gigi’s family feels this relationship is very different from her past ones. “Bradley is different from any of Gigi’s past relationships and they’ve never seen her this happy with a partner before,” the source stated.

At the 2025 Met Gala, Gigi opened up about her relationship with Bradley Cooper for the first time during an interview with Emma Chamberlain for Vogue. When asked about her day, she shared that she had woken up with Cooper and enjoyed a relaxing morning filled with laughs.

Her response surprised the interviewer and seemed to confirm what fans had already suspected. In her Vogue April cover story, Gigi revealed that she and Bradley first met at a backyard birthday party for a mutual friend's child.

She stated that while everyone wants a normal dating experience, even for her friends who aren't public figures, it's a challenge. She also mentioned that privacy remains a major concern when navigating relationships in the public eye.

