Bridgerton’s Lady Danbury aka Adjoa Andoh Takes on Next Project; Learn About Her Exciting Role with Tim Crouch

The Bridgerton star will next be seen on stage, performing in a play. Adjoa Andoh, widely known for her role as Lady Danbury, will join Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley and Mark Gatiss as some of the big names featured in Tim Crouch’s groundbreaking play An Oak Tree.

The production will be performed at London’s Young Vic Theatre from May 6 to 24. Interestingly, this staging also marks the play’s 20th anniversary.

In addition to the aforementioned names, Arthur Darvill, who entertained audiences with his performance in Broadchurch, Julie Hesmondhalgh from Mr. Bates vs The Post Office, and The End of the F**ing World actor Alex Lawther will take on the role of guest artists. They will share the stage with Tim Crouch in a uniquely immersive theatrical experience.

For those unfamiliar, Buckley starred in The Lost Daughter, while Gatiss was a key part of the highly acclaimed series The League of Gentlemen.

These stars will join a lineup of other talented actors, including Gangs of London star Sope Dirisu and Michelle Terry from Tribes. Another Bridgerton actor joining the production is Luke Thompson, who will perform alongside Russell Tovey from Being Human and Indira Varma from Game of Thrones.

According to Variety, the identities of the actors will only be revealed to the audience when they step on stage each night.

An Oak Tree has been written, performed, and co-directed by Tim Crouch. Interestingly, the play follows the concept of “cold reading,” where actors perform without having seen or read the script beforehand, and each actor only takes the stage once during the production’s run.

According to reports, since its inception in 2005, more than 350 guest artists have participated in the play.

An Oak Tree tells the story of a father whose daughter is killed in a car accident. The driver responsible for her death happens to be a stage hypnotist. The two men cross paths when the grieving father volunteers for the hypnotist’s act.