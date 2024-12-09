Bryce Dallas Howard Expresses Desire To Work With Dad Ron Howard; Says ‘I Would Always Sort Of Harass…’

As much as the fans are eager to watch Bryce Dallas Howard and her dad, Ron Howard, collab on screen, the actress herself appears to be waiting for that day. She expressed this desire while attending a panel at Steel City Con, held in Monroeville, Pennsylvania.

During the event, which occurred on December 6, Friday, Bryce said that when she was 7 years old, she was an extra but she has never worked alongside him professionally as an actor, with dialogue and everything that comes with it.

She expressed, “But I want to. I want to very badly. And I would always sort of harass him about it. And now I’m like, 'Let’s talk, dude.'”

During the event, the performer reflected on growing up on the movie sets of her father, referring to it, saying that was really her childhood. Bryce shared that her childhood was going and spending time on sets.

The actress continued, “For a few reasons. One is I’m the oldest of four, and so I wanted to be on set, and so it just made it easier, one less kid for my mom to be wrangling during the day. So I was really kind of tagging along with him.”

The Black Mirror star also gave one more reason, saying that her father has been professionally working since he was months old, and his parents were in the industry, so he thought that bringing his child to work every day was something normal.

For the unversed, Ron, along with his wife Cheryl, share four children: Bryce, Paige, Jocelyn, and Reed.

She recalled there being “rules and boundaries” on sets but she expressed feeling very “lucky” to have had the experience. She reflected on the time she tried on the Splash mermaid tail and Cocoon alien’s head.

