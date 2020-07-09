  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS ARMY Day: Jungkook claps on the wall distracting Jimin while RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope and V wish fans; Watch

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook came together to wish BTS ARMY on ARMY day. The singers went all out to make the video funny and memorable.
2027 reads Mumbai
BTS ARMY Day: Jungkook claps on the wall distracting Jimin while RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope and V wish fans; WatchBTS ARMY Day: Jungkook claps on the wall distracting Jimin while RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope and V wish fans; Watch
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Before we begin, Happy Birthday BTS ARMY! For seven years, you've proved that you are one among the most powerful fandom that has the power that could make the world a better place. While we can go on gushing about the ARMY, we think we should shift the Bangtan Boys who recorded the cutest video to wish the fandom. While there was radio silence throughout the day, sans Jin who blessed the ARMY with a handsome selfie, the seven-member K-Pop band came together to wish the fans. 

Dressed in their best, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook recorded a video where they sang "Happy Birthday" for the ARMY. The adorable faces looked into the camera, with Taehyung look like the orchestrator when they began singing. Soon enough, the boys caught the crazy vibe with Jungkook turning toward the wall and clapping against it while Mochi catching JK's hilarious act on the camera and turning around to watch it live. 

Hobi flashed his heartwarming smile while he made hilarious gestures with his hand and Jin broke into a quick gig. Yoongi just clapped to give the boys some company while RM moved his body to join the vibe. Check out the video below: 

Meanwhile, BTS member RM and V are breaking records with their music. On one hand, TaeTae broke Adele's record to register the no. 1 spot of the iTunes Top Songs chart in 103 countries. On the other hand, Namjoonie's Mono mixtape peaked at No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums chart in 101 countries. The BTS leader became the first Asian act to score 101 no. 1 spots with his album. 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement