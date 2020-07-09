BTS ARMY Day: Jungkook claps on the wall distracting Jimin while RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope and V wish fans; Watch

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook came together to wish BTS ARMY on ARMY day. The singers went all out to make the video funny and memorable.

Before we begin, Happy Birthday BTS ARMY! For seven years, you've proved that you are one among the most powerful fandom that has the power that could make the world a better place. While we can go on gushing about the ARMY, we think we should shift the Bangtan Boys who recorded the cutest video to wish the fandom. While there was radio silence throughout the day, sans Jin who blessed the ARMY with a handsome selfie, the seven-member K-Pop band came together to wish the fans.

Dressed in their best, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook recorded a video where they sang "Happy Birthday" for the ARMY. The adorable faces looked into the camera, with Taehyung look like the orchestrator when they began singing. Soon enough, the boys caught the crazy vibe with Jungkook turning toward the wall and clapping against it while Mochi catching JK's hilarious act on the camera and turning around to watch it live.

Hobi flashed his heartwarming smile while he made hilarious gestures with his hand and Jin broke into a quick gig. Yoongi just clapped to give the boys some company while RM moved his body to join the vibe. Check out the video below:

200709 | Weverse

HAPPY ARMY DAY! One,Two,Three

Happy Birthday ARMY!

Happy Bithday to you~

Happy Bithday dear ARMY

Happy Bithday to you~

I purple you

Meanwhile, BTS member RM and V are breaking records with their music. On one hand, TaeTae broke Adele's record to register the no. 1 spot of the iTunes Top Songs chart in 103 countries. On the other hand, Namjoonie's Mono mixtape peaked at No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums chart in 101 countries. The BTS leader became the first Asian act to score 101 no. 1 spots with his album.

Credits :Twitter

