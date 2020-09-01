BTS singer Jungkook receives a birthday cake with a cute cutout of himself; Members celebrate Hot100 milestone

BTS and ARMY start off September on a special note. While the internet is coloured purple to mark of Jungkook's birthday, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and JK also celebrated BTS debuting on top of the Billboard Hot 100 list.

What a great start to September for BTS and the ARMY! For years now, September 1 has been associated with Jungkook's birthday. This year, the day is extra special for BTS achieved its dream of standing atop of the Billboard Hot 100 list with Dynamite. The South Korean boy band made history by becoming the first Korean act to have topped the list. After confessing they were emotional and thanking the ARMY, the members of the septet united for a quick VLive to mark Jungkook's birthday.

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V arranged for a cute little birthday party for Jungkook, including fans from across the world via the live, and celebrated his birthday. During the VLive, there were two cakes placed in front of the group. While one was JK's birthday cake, bought by Mochi, the other was a cake celebrating the group's Billboard Hot 100 milestone, arranged by Big Hit Entertainment staff. Coincidentally, both the cakes were bought from the same bakery. JK's birthday cake featured an adorable cutout of the singer.

As translated by numerous fans, Jungkook confessed that the ARMY gave him the best gift, in form of the Billboard milestone. "I got the best birthday gift. ARMYs did a lot of things for me, like support projects. I’ve been monitoring them. I'm so thankful to ARMY and I'm glad I was born.” And he said his voice is a little hoarse because he cried so much at the news of Hot 100 #1," a fans translated the singer's statements. "I feel so good to be on live broadcast. I'm seeing all that you guys are doing (for my birthday), so I hope you are aware of that," the Still With You crooner added.

So apparently it's Jimin who informed Jungkook about billboard and

the one who prepared jungkooks cake pic.twitter.com/bgbMdhrG2F — HAPPYJUNGOODAY (@jikookie05) September 1, 2020

During the live, Jungkook was seen sporting a cute ponytail. Explaining the look, Kookie said that he had just a perm and he couldn't handle it so he tied it up into a man bun. A moment from the live was shared on BTS' Twitter handle. Check it out below:

A few hours ago, Jimin, J-Hope and Jin shared photos along with adorable birthday wishes for the group's youngest member. "JeungKook-ah 24 years old, happy birthday to you. Hyung loves you," ChimChim tweeted, along with a few photos of the duo. "Our Makdoongie, happy bday so so much, Hyung loves you so much!" Hobi wrote while sharing some adorable pictures of the birthday boy. Seokjin shared a selca of the two and wrote, "Jungkook ah Happy birthday to you. I chose the one (pic) you came out well."

Check out the tweets below:

우리 막둥이 생일 너무너무 추카하고

형이 마니 사랑해!~ 빌보드 1위도 추카해 멤버들 너희들이 있기에 행복하다

그리고 아미!! 누구보다 고맙고 사랑하는건 아미 분들인거 알죠??

아미도 축하 받아야해요!!

늘 곁에 함께 해주는 내 사람들 사랑해요 pic.twitter.com/1Zr81MKxmn — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) August 31, 2020

정국아 생일 축하한다 너 잘나온거로 골랐다 pic.twitter.com/AP4nb0oHY3 — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) September 1, 2020

Happy birthday, Kookie, from everyone at Pinkvilla! We Purple You!

ALSO READ: Ahead of BTS member Jungkook's birthday, photos of Still With You crooner covers iconic hotspots of Seoul

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×