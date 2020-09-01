  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS singer Jungkook receives a birthday cake with a cute cutout of himself; Members celebrate Hot100 milestone

BTS and ARMY start off September on a special note. While the internet is coloured purple to mark of Jungkook's birthday, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and JK also celebrated BTS debuting on top of the Billboard Hot 100 list.
16249 reads Mumbai
BTS singer Jungkook receives a birthday cake with a cute cutout of himself; Members celebrate Hot100 milestoneBTS singer Jungkook receives a birthday cake with a cute cutout of himself; Members celebrate Hot100 milestone
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

What a great start to September for BTS and the ARMY! For years now, September 1 has been associated with Jungkook's birthday. This year, the day is extra special for BTS achieved its dream of standing atop of the Billboard Hot 100 list with Dynamite. The South Korean boy band made history by becoming the first Korean act to have topped the list. After confessing they were emotional and thanking the ARMY, the members of the septet united for a quick VLive to mark Jungkook's birthday. 

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V arranged for a cute little birthday party for Jungkook, including fans from across the world via the live, and celebrated his birthday. During the VLive, there were two cakes placed in front of the group. While one was JK's birthday cake, bought by Mochi, the other was a cake celebrating the group's Billboard Hot 100 milestone, arranged by Big Hit Entertainment staff. Coincidentally, both the cakes were bought from the same bakery. JK's birthday cake featured an adorable cutout of the singer. 

As translated by numerous fans, Jungkook confessed that the ARMY gave him the best gift, in form of the Billboard milestone. "I got the best birthday gift. ARMYs did a lot of things for me, like support projects. I’ve been monitoring them. I'm so thankful to ARMY and I'm glad I was born.” And he said his voice is a little hoarse because he cried so much at the news of Hot 100 #1," a fans translated the singer's statements. "I feel so good to be on live broadcast. I'm seeing all that you guys are doing (for my birthday), so I hope you are aware of that," the Still With You crooner added. 

During the live, Jungkook was seen sporting a cute ponytail. Explaining the look, Kookie said that he had just a perm and he couldn't handle it so he tied it up into a man bun. A moment from the live was shared on BTS' Twitter handle. Check it out below: 

A few hours ago, Jimin, J-Hope and Jin shared photos along with adorable birthday wishes for the group's youngest member. "JeungKook-ah 24 years old, happy birthday to you. Hyung loves you," ChimChim tweeted, along with a few photos of the duo. "Our Makdoongie, happy bday so so much, Hyung loves you so much!" Hobi wrote while sharing some adorable pictures of the birthday boy. Seokjin shared a selca of the two and wrote, "Jungkook ah Happy birthday to you. I chose the one (pic) you came out well." 

Check out the tweets below: 

Happy birthday, Kookie, from everyone at Pinkvilla! We Purple You!

ALSO READ: Ahead of BTS member Jungkook's birthday, photos of Still With You crooner covers iconic hotspots of Seoul

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
Anonymous 31 minutes ago

Happy Happy Birthday jungkook God

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement